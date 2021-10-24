Bayern Munich thrashes Hoffenheim and remains in the lead of Alemão

Bayern Munich won an important victory over Hoffenheim by 4-0 and remains at the top of the German Championship. The Bavarians built the scoreboard in the first stage with goals from Gnabry and Lewandowski. In the second half, Poplar-Moting and Coman sealed the victory of the home team.

In the first minute of the match, Lewandowski was found inside the area, cleared the mark and played over the goalkeeper, but hit the back line. At 15, after an excellent exchange of passes by the Bayern Munich team, Gnabry received a pass from the right side of the area, submitted a cross and opened the scoring.

The Bavarian club did not suffer any danger from Hoffenheim and decided to extend the score. In the 29th minute, Muller won a split with the rival defender and played for Lewandowski to hit from outside the area and score a great goal. At the end of the first stage, shirt nine received a pass in the area, but stopped in an excellent defense by Baumann.

At 20 seconds into the second stage, Gnabry had the opportunity to expand the score, but stopped at the opponent’s goalkeeper. Hoffenheim gave Bayern some scares, but did not shake the Munich team’s goals. At 36, Choupo-Moting took advantage of the corner kick and the visitors’ defense to finish for the back of the net. At 41, Coman received a long launch and sanctified the victory of the principals.

