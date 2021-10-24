BBB of fines: how the CET ‘snitch’ car works in SP – 10/24/2021

Those who live in the city of São Paulo must have come across popular cars with adhesives from CET-SP, with a series of cameras mounted on the ceiling that resemble the cars Google uses to make images for Maps.

These cars are the “snitches” of the Zona Azul parking spaces throughout the city and are operated by Estapar, a company that also manages parking spaces throughout the city, since December 2020.

Currently, the company has 80 vehicles that circulate around the city daily. Most were mounted on top of Hyundai HB20 units, but according to the company there are also Fiat Uno and Mobi, in addition to the Renault Kwid.

Their job is to inspect the more than 53,000 parking spaces with Zona Azul in the city of São Paulo, which are divided into 68 sectors, designated by neighborhood names.

The cameras that are installed on the roof of cars use the OCR (Optical Character Recognition) system, that is, they can recognize patterns of letters and numbers on car license plates, and are associated with GPS equipment.

This data is sent to a real-time information center, which checks whether those cards are associated with the digital system for purchasing Zona Azul cards, in addition to analyzing the time of use of the card that has been validated.

Each car has four cameras mounted on the roof, facing the edges of the roof diagonally. In addition, there is a CET agent, who is responsible for guiding the car and also making interpretations, in case of, for example, a stop for passengers to embark or disembark.

In this sense, the inspector is responsible for, for example, passing through there again and ensuring that that car really did not park in a space without adopting the blue zone.

With this, if there are parked cars whose Blue Zone digital card has expired, or which are not using it, these data are sent to CET-SP, in this case, so that the equivalent fine is applied.

In this case, illegally parking in blue zone spaces is a serious infraction, which incurs 5 points on the National Driver’s License (CNH) and a fine of R$195.23.

The report of UOL Cars asked Estapar what the estimated cost of each of these 80 inspection units that are running around the city is, but the company responded with a French-style exit in a note:

“The value of each copy is the cost of the vehicle added to the value of the technology needed to carry out the process of supporting digital surveillance.”

Are there other oversight functions in the system?

As much as it was possible to use the same license plate reading technology (OCR), as is already the case with fixed cameras around the city, which also monitor stolen cars, with late documents, among other irregularities, currently the cars are only used for the Blue Zone , according to Estapar.

