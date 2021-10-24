

Nenê is carried by fans to the bus – Carlos Gregório Jr/Vasco

Vasco held this Saturday morning, at CT Moacyr Barbosa, the last training session before Sunday’s duel with Náutico, in Pernambuco. And the players received strong support from fans before boarding the bus on their way to the airport, with lots of parties, singing, crowding and few people wearing masks.

Fans began to get excited even before the cast left, during the inauguration of the CT Moacyr Barbosa’s access plate. But when the players showed up, the party was complete. According to reports, there were hundreds of people.

Nenê, Andrey and Riquelme were even lifted by some fans. The three were the most celebrated, as well as Cano and Leandro Castan.

Vasco faces Náutico this Sunday at 4 pm, at Aflito. Andrey is new among those related, as is Jhon Sánchez. If they win, Cruzmaltino will be just three points behind Goiás, fourth and last in the G-4.