Belém registers case of covid-19 delta subvariant and issues alert – 10/23/2021

The health department of Belém identified the circulation of the delta AY-33 subvariant in the capital of Pará and issued an alert to hospitals for immediate communication of covid-19 cases from other states or countries, in addition to recommending the maintenance of safety protocols the population. The subvariant is of concern because it may not be detected by rapid tests and RT-qPCR protocols.

In a note, the secretariat informed that the discovery was made by sequencing 116 samples of the SARS-CoV-2 virus obtained from patients in Belém. In the analysis, a sample of Delta AY.33 was detected. But the agency did not provide further details about the case, nor information about the patient, his nationality or origin.

In its social networks, the department reinforced that anyone who presents symptoms compatible with covid-19 should be advised to maintain social isolation for 14 days.

notification alert

The capital of Pará is experiencing stability in the number of cases of the disease. According to the latest assessment, released yesterday, there is no clinical or ICU bed occupied with patients affected by covid. In the past seven days, there have been 21 cases of the disease. The cases accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic total 106,635.

Even with stability, the secretariat advised that the reporting units are attentive to the care of suspected cases, as well as other complaints of compulsory notification, carrying out the immediate notification of suspected and confirmed cases from other Brazilian countries or states so that the Division of Surveillance can adopt control measures.

The agency also reinforced the guidelines for the population to follow prevention and control measures, such as home isolation of the person who is suspected or in a period of transmission of the disease, frequent hand washing with soap and water or alcohol gel, in addition to mandatory use of mask and maintenance of social distance.

Balance

The health department of Belém also released a balance of the analyzes of covid-19 cases carried out in the last three months. In July and August, 1,612 cases were reported in Belém. Seventy-two (4%) samples from symptomatic patients who presented positive RT-qPCR were sent for sequencing, resulting in 84.7% of those caused by the gamma variant, while those from the delta variant represented 9.7%. Beta and zeta variants were also detected, each with 2.8%.

In September, there were 332 cases of covid-19. Of 24 (7%) symptomatic patients, half were infected with the delta variant and the remainder with the gamma

In the first twenty days of October, 152 cases were reported. The 20 genotyped samples (13%) revealed an inversion, with a predominance of the delta variant, accounting for 75% of cases, while gamma was identified in 25% of positive cases of the disease.