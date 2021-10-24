Bellator 269 Fedor x Johnson – LIVE Results

The Last Emperor may have his ‘last dance’ this Saturday. The legend Fedor Emelianenko leads the fight program of Bellator 269, event that takes place this Saturday (23), in Moscow (RUS). The former PRIDE champion faces North American Tim Johnson.

In another long-awaited fight from Bellator 269, Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, faces Patrik Pietila. Brazil will not have any representative on the show card.

Stay tuned here to follow the results of the Bellator 269, Fedor Emelianenko x Timothy Johnson, LIVE is on REAL TIME:

BELLATOR 269 RESULTS

Date: October 23, 2021

Schedule: From 1:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia

how to watch: SUPER FIGHTS LIVE Preliminary card in full plus REAL TIME of all fights and ESPN (main card) on TV

MAIN CARD (4:00 pm, Brasília time)

Heavy weight: Fedor Emelianenko defeated Timothy Johnson by knockout 1m46s from R1

Heavyweight: Said Sowma defeated Vitaly Minakov by TKO 3m08s from R3

Married weight: Usman Nurmagomedov submitted Patrik Pietila with a rear naked choke at 4m06s from R1

Middleweight: Anatoly Tokov defeated Sharaf Davlatmurodov on a split decision by the judges (29-28. 28-29, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (13:30, Brasília time)

Heavyweight: Kirill Sidelnikov defeated Rab Truesdale by TKO 2 minutes from R1

Flyweight: Katarzyna Sadura defeated Darina Mazdyuk by TKO 3m17s from R2

Married weight: Irina Alekseeva defeated Stephanie Page on the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27. 29-28. 30-27)

Bantamweight: Nikita Mikhailov defeated Brian Moore on a unanimous judges decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight: Alexey Shurkevich knocked out Grachik Bozinyan 2m25s off R1

Featherweight: Aiden Lee submitted Alexander Osetrov with a rear naked choke 3m41s from R1

Featherweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Alexander Belikh