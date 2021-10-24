Billionaire Robert Durst is officially charged with the death of his wife

Troubled New Yorker heir Robert Drurst has been officially charged with the death of his wife Kathleen, who disappeared in 1982, court sources reported this Friday, just days after he was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his best friend. friend.

A court in Lewisboro, near New York, has received a criminal complaint, written by a state police investigator, who charges the 78-year-old billionaire with second-degree murder, according to a court document obtained by the AFP.

The Westchester County District Attorney has begun convening a grand jury to determine whether Durst can stand trial for this murder, according to the American press.

According to a source close to the case, who requested anonymity, “the two processes are separate, but in the event of Robert Durst’s death”, the latter before the jury would be automatically closed. According to his lawyer, quoted by the Los Angeles Times, last weekend Durst was on an artificial respirator after contracting covid-19.

The HBO documentary “The Jinx” denounced the tycoon, who was sentenced on Oct. 14 to life in prison by a Los Angeles court, with no possibility of parole for the murder of Susan Berman.

The billionaire was found guilty of having killed his friend with a bullet to the head in 2000 at her Beverly Hills home to prevent her from talking to police about his wife’s disappearance. In court, where he appeared in a wheelchair, he pleaded not guilty.

Part of one of New York’s biggest real estate families, Robert Durst was arrested in March 2015, the day before the latest episode of “The Jinx” aired.

The series analyzed a dark chapter of his life: the accusation of having dismembered and threw a neighbor overboard, a crime of which he was acquitted. In

“The Jinx,” Durst seems to make an involuntary confession, muttering to himself, “Obviously, I killed them all.”

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence