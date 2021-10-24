Biography of João Gilberto written by Zuza Homem de Mello brings a ‘loving’ account of bossa nova’s father

“This is John.” Countless times, Ercília Lobo, widow of the São Paulo journalist and producer Zuza Homem de Mello (1933-2020), heard her husband say this phrase, referring to his friend, the Bahian singer and guitarist João Gilberto (1931-2019). And the tone in which Zuza uttered that phrase, she says, alternated between admiration and resignation — never irritation, no matter how serious the consequences of the bossa nova father’s acts (or, more often, omissions).

— In the last show that João played in São Paulo, Zuza had to go to the front of the stage to let the audience know that he was arriving, when it was known that João was still on the plane. This was death, he was a little nervous. But Zuza didn’t get exasperated or enraged, he always tried to help João at a time like this — says Ercília, who took care of the (double) posthumous release of “Amoroso: Uma biography of João Gilberto” (Companhia da Letras), a book that Zuza completed four days before his death from a heart attack on October 4 of last year.

‘Different person’

At the opening of the 344-page volume (which hits stores on the 5th), the woman married to Zuza Homem de Mello for 35 years writes about her determination “not to leave before writing more deeply about the artist she reputed to be the watershed of the Brazilian song: João Gilberto”.

— He wanted to end this rancidity (with the more folkloric side of João). For Zuza, with the beat of bossa nova, João formatted the samba and made it possible for people outside Brazil to play Brazilian music — he says. — He was always justifying João’s attitudes, he said that people who criticized him couldn’t see that he was a different person. If you go to a João Gilberto show, you have to know he’s going to be late. Zuza thought that whoever still didn’t like João after getting to know him better is because he didn’t deserve to like him.

The first meeting between João and Zuza took a while to happen. Passionate about “Chega de saudade” since he heard it on its release in 1959 (as well as Elis, Chico, Gil, Caetano, Milton and an entire MPB still in their teens), the producer tried to get closer to the singer of that song, taking advantage of the facilities that he had as sound technician at TV Record — but the meeting didn’t happen for different reasons, not all of them related to João.

Singer João Gilberto (right) and writer Zuza Homem de Mello, in an image of “Amoroso”, João’s biography written by Zuza Photo: Divulgação

Only in 1967, when the singer was living in New Jersey with his wife, Miúcha, and their daughter, Bebel, did they have the first contact. “We spent the night talking, going back and forth on the ground floor of the huge house (…) When I realized it, it was dawn. I said goodbye and returned by train to New York. It was the beginning of the friendship that was already in the air”, wrote Zuza in “Amizade”, the chapter of “Amoroso” that he preferred to pass in front of everyone else.

Then came many meetings, chats (about music, almost always) and invitations to show. Even one of the most unusual in João’s unusual trajectory, as Zuza reveals in the book: in 2000, among shrimp casadinhos, cheese balls, croquettes and pastries in the fraternization of former students of Law professor Simão Benjó at Le Buffet hall , in the Rio Comprido neighborhood. Benjó was active in the lawsuit brought by João against EMI and he wanted to show his gratitude to the lawyer, agreeing to perform at the party.

Into the night

Another show of affection for Zuza was the phone calls, which could last for hours, into the early hours, and still be interrupted without warning, but then resumed. “A night phone call from you was a visit in the form of extensive and delicious dialogues on the most different subjects. John had no idea of ​​time. Nor the size of the account”, he says in “Amoroso”.

— When we least expected it, Joao Gilberto would call. I went to sleep because I knew the conversation would be long. And Zuza was very flattered about it – says Ercília.

In 2001, Zuza Homem de Mello published a small book about João Gilberto in the Folha Explain collection, by Folha de S.Paulo. But he didn’t think he had explained enough. And, since then, he has been consulting sources, gathering research material, following the news about João and living with himself, with the intention of writing a more consistent book. The singer’s death, in 2019, made Zuza accelerate the process towards “Amoroso” (which on November 25 will be the subject of an online debate promoted by Itaú Cultural, with Patrícia Palumbo, Anelis Assumpção, Juarez Fonseca, Marcelo Pretto and Sérgio Molina).

— Shortly before João died, Zuza even wrote an obituary that was published by Estadão. João died at the age of 88, Zuza was 86, he was very dejected – confides Ercília Lobo. — The book was well advanced in the collection of information, from then on he started to do the interviews (there were 48 in all). We went to Rio, Porto Alegre and even Guaxupé, in Minas Gerais, where there was a person from Juazeiro who had known João. We went after everything he needed.

Harmony in the South

Detail of the cover of the book “Amoroso – Uma biography of João Gilberto”, by Zuza Homem de Mello Photo: Reproduction

From the interviews, revelations emerged. Zuza knew that, after the months he spent in Porto Alegre, in 1955, João Gilberto returned with considerable improvements in his harmony. The answer, he writes, may lie in his friendship with guitarist, pianist and teacher Armando Albuquerque, an advocate of the superiority of classical music over popular music, doubled by the singer’s charm.

“I can then imagine that the sequence of chords played on the piano by the teacher in classical music pieces was for João Gilberto’s very refined ear as the discovery of a new world, an entering into alpha”, theorizes Zuza in the book, which still has features. musical and sound considerations about each of João’s records.

— But I asked a lot for Zuza to sweeten the analyses, which were a little hermetic. I told him that this was not a book just for musicians — recalls Ercília, who read each of the completed chapters of “Amoroso”, revised it and returned it to her husband. —The Tuesday we finished the book, Zuza was very happy and relieved. The other book he had done about João was more about the musical part. This one, he said, was supposed to be a biography.

Even though it is “Amoroso” (the title of one of João Gilberto’s album that Zuza thought was the most perfect), the book fulfills its function as a biography. On the one hand, bringing (in a statement by director Daniel Filho collected by Zuza) the funny backstage of the 1980 recording of the TV Globo special (later released on record) “João Gilberto Prado Pereira de Oliveira”. On the other, recounting some of the most distressing episodes that the singer made the contractors and the production of his shows go through. And, finally, compiling — with a certain melancholy, but without accusations or indiscretions — the sad cases involving justice, family, loves, health and finances that marked the last years (without music) of the singer’s life. An elegant treatment, one would say, of the story of the man who dressed Brazilian music in his best tailored suit.

— Zuza always respected the distance that Joao Gilberto imposed. And I think that made João respect Zuza — ventures Ercília.

“Amoroso: A Biography of João Gilberto”

Author: Zuza Homem de Mello.

Publishing company: Company of Letters.

Pages: 344.

Price: BRL 89.90.