‘Bitcoin Pharaoh’ Offered Life Insurance in His Name as Guarantee to Attract Big Investors | Rio de Janeiro

The denunciation of Federal Public Ministry, based on Federal Police investigation in “Operation Kryptos” against Glaidson Acácio dos Santos reveals details of how the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” attracted new investors.

According to the MPF, for more expressive contracts, and because the money invested becomes inaccessible to the client – ​​who, in most cases, was completely unaware of the whereabouts –, the teams from GAS Bitcoin Consulting were oriented to offer as a guarantee the possibility of taking out a life insurance policy in the name of Glaidson himself – with the investor as the beneficiary.

Thus, if something happened to “Pharaoh”, the investor would not leave empty-handed. The offer was only made for large sums. You values ​​were not specified in the complaint.

Attempt to legalize the business

O Federal Public Ministry It also reports in the complaint accepted by the Court that, in May 2018, Glaidson and some of his partners would have made contact with a legal-accounting consultancy firm, in an attempt to check a lawful formatting of the activities they would already be performing.

The idea was to set up a securities brokerage, but the office’s response indicated the submission of the business to the Central Bank, which would never have happened.

As the attempt to legalize the business was frustrated, Glaidson, according to the MPF, decided to set up a network of companies to give the business an appearance of legality.

In 2019, he structured Tronipay Soluções em Pagamento e Cartão LTDA to process payments and receive amounts by various means, including issuing credit cards, taking advantage of an existing structure of the company and which would have about 11 thousand users .

Later, this company would have turned only Tronipay to promote the sale of its own cryptocurrency, Tronipay (TRP).

In 2020, another legal entity, previously incorporated to manage third-party resources, was acquired under the name Quantico Bank. It was registered in the name of third parties, but the MPF claims that Glaidson was the real owner and that the company was a fintech.

All these companies and businesses, according to the MPF, helped to “subvert restrictions that would be imposed on it by the National Financial System, given the allegedly irregular functioning of the GAS group”.

The MPF believes that the pre-existing structures of Tronipay and Quantico Bank provided “progressive self-sufficiency [à GAS] as a clandestine financial institution”.