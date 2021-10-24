Bitcoin should continue to gain strength as a protection against inflation – 10/24/2021 – Market

After breaking its record last Wednesday (20th) by surpassing the US$ 66,000 (R$ 376,93 thousand) barrier, bitcoin underwent an expected readjustment in the following sessions, which put it back in the US $60.5 thousand (R$ 345.5 thousand) on Friday (22).

In the assessment of experts working in the sector, the recent retreat does not affect the confidence in the positive long-term perspectives for the appreciation of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

According to Alexandre Ludolf, investment director at QR Asset Management, a crypto-assets manager with around R$ 1.1 billion, the year 2021 will be marked by strong expansion and consolidation of the crypto market on several fronts – with increased institutional adoption by large companies and investors, launching new financial products and even countries adopting digital currency.

“The perception that bitcoin is a good protection against inflation continues to gain strength. And considering all the fiscal stimulus and the problems in important supply chains, we cannot rule out a troubled global scenario with persistent inflation, which would boost the bitcoin even more, via devaluation of fiat currencies,” says Ludolf.

In the year, bitcoin accumulates appreciation of approximately 32.5% in dollars, until October 22, according to data from Bloomberg.

The investment director at QR Asset believes in a scenario with bitcoin fluctuating around US$100 thousand (R$571.1 thousand) at the end of the year. He also sees a continuation of the upward movement in 2022, with the cryptoactive being able to approach US$ 140 thousand (R$ 799.5 thousand).

“Regulation cannot stop innovation, and decentralized public technologies will continue to gain penetration in the most diverse markets,” says Ludolf.

Axel Blikstad, manager of BLP Asset’s cryptocurrency funds, also sees a very feasible probability that bitcoin prices will touch $100,000 in 2021.

“After what we’ve seen in the last few days, I wouldn’t doubt the market to test these levels during the last quarter of the year, there are a lot of new people coming in. I don’t see it as absurd [o bitcoin se aproximando de US$ 100 mil nas próximas semanas]”says Blikstad.

He recalls that the first ETF (exchange-traded fund, passive management fund) of cryptocurrencies launched last week in the American market by ProShares raised about US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.7 billion) in just two trading days, showing explicitly the size of investors’ interest in the subject.

“The launch represented a signal from the main regulator of the global market, which is the SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission, a CVM americana], that it is starting to look more positively at the cryptocurrency ecosystem as a whole”, says the manager of BLP Asset, with around R$ 500 million under management in crypto funds, having been the first in the country to launch a active management fund of cryptocurrencies on the market in 2017.

Blikstad points out that the raising of the new index-linked fund in the US broke the previous record reached in 2004 by an ETF that tracks the price of gold – there is a wing in the market that defends that bitcoin can be considered a store of value, just like the metal precious and the dollar.

The manager of BLP Asset says that, due to the high volatility, he does not consider bitcoin a store of value yet. But it understands that, with the passage of time and the entry of new investors, bringing greater stability to the business, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can indeed become a store of value.

In Brazil, manager Hashdex was a pioneer in launching in April the first cryptocurrency ETF in the local market, which quickly attracted a legion of shareholders.

At the end of September, the indexed fund stood out as the third largest in number of investors on the Brazilian stock exchange, with 127.3 thousand shareholders, only behind ETFs that track the broad S&P 500 stock indices (with 174.2 thousand shareholders) and Ibovespa (with 128 thousand shareholders).

Hashdex portfolio manager João Marco Cunha says that the recent movement that led bitcoin to break its historical highs has a more sustainable character, compared to the previous record in April.

Among the reasons for this, the expert points out the fact that China has banned the trading of cryptocurrencies in the country – on September 24, the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, declared that all activities related to digital currencies in the region are illegal.

Although it caused a strong increase in volatility at first, the manager of Hashdex says that, in the following weeks, the decision started to be interpreted by the market as positive, as it reduced the level of uncertainty that constantly hovered about the giant’s performance. Asian in the sector.

Cunha also says that the fact that Tesla President Elon Musk reduced his public statements about bitcoin also contributed to the recent performance of the cryptocurrency.

“It is still a super volatile market and there will be moments of correction, but the prospects and the macro scenario for crypto seem quite positive”, says the manager of Hashdex, a company with around R$ 5 billion in assets under management.

Ludolf, of QR Asset, adds that while bitcoin is considered the “reserve currency” of the crypto market, like the dollar for foreign exchange, several digital business models gained traction in the market in 2021.

Among them, the investment director points out the world of decentralized finance, known as DeFi, and NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which have been used for various forms of monetization, from digital arts to sports, passing through game models in that the user is paid for the platform when playing.

“We believe that the growth trend of the DeFi and NFTs markets will continue, making the tokens linked to these projects remain in demand and that the protocols that support these applications are interesting investment options”, says Ludolf.

Recently, the asset manager Kinea Investimentos, controlled by Itaú Unibanco, became the first of its size in the Brazilian market to announce its debut in the universe of cryptocurrencies, with a contribution to the digital asset ether.

Blikstad, from BLP Asset, says that the cryptocurrency ether, traded on the Ethereum platform, is currently the main bet in the funds’ portfolios, given the growth of decentralized finance, which do not pass through large financial institutions and have allowed the creation of several new niches market. In the year, the cryptoactive accumulates a high that surpasses the 3,000% mark.

Santos partners with Bitcoin Market and launches token for players, including Neymar Jr

An example of this trend can be seen more recently by the announcement of a partnership last Friday (22) between the platform Mercado Bitcoin, which buys and sells cryptocurrencies, and Santos Futebol Clube.

For the deal, the Vila Belmiro association will launch a digital token on the market, which is the record of an asset in the blockchain universe, called “Vila Token”.

The digital asset will have an initial value of R$50 on the launch date, on the 26th, and will be backed by Santos FC’s right to 12 players that it trained in its base categories. FIFA rules establish that a percentage of up to 5% of each player’s transfer is returned to the clubs that formed them between 12 and 23 years of age.

Among the players in the group are stars such as strikers Neymar Jr, from PSG (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Barbosa, from Flamengo, and Rodrygo, from Real Madrid.

“This operation is very interesting, because the club wins, generating new revenue, wins the bitcoin market with Santos on its customer shelf and will certainly win the purchaser of Token da Vila, because the expectation of transacting these listed athletes is extremely high “, said the Santos FC marketing executive, Rafael Soares, in a statement.

The token will be remunerated every time there is a costly transfer of one of the players in the basket. There will be around 600 thousand tokens, which total an offer of R$ 30 million to the market.

According to Bruno Milanello, new business executive at Mercado Bitcoin, the company has registered an average of 100,000 new investors per month in 2021. The platform has a base of around 3 million customers, which this year alone have moved approximately R$ 30 billions in cryptocurrency trading.

In July, the company received a contribution of US$ 200 million (R$ 1.14 billion) from the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, which valued the business at US$ 2.1 billion (R$ 12 billion), making the Bitcoin Market the first crypto unicorn (startup valued over $1 billion) from Latin America.

The funds will be used to increase the scale of the business, expand the offer and invest in infrastructure to meet the growing demand for cryptocurrencies in the region.

The executive also says that new acquisitions are in the Bitcoin Market’s plans – in August, the company acquired and integrated Tropix, an NFT trading platform into its business – as well as starting the internationalization process for Latin America, in countries like Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Argentina.

“It is necessary to demystify the idea that those who work with crypto do not like regulation. As long as the regulator proposes to maintain an open dialogue with market agents, as is the case in Brazil, we see it as something very positive, even for giving a comfort for everyone involved, from the government to companies and investors,” says Milanello.