Blind Marriage heartthrob past is discovered and fans laugh

The Brazilian version of the reality show Marriage to the Blind ended with the formation of three couples: Carolina and Hudson; Fernanda and Thiago; Luana and Lissio. Dayanne and Rodrigo; and Ana and Shay, chose not to proceed with the union. With the showing of the program’s outcome, internet users found amusing references to Shay’s past – who once worked as a poster boy for mattresses.

The premise of Blind Marriage is quite simple: singles try to find love and connection with program participants. The only problem? Game members cannot see each other. Surprisingly, the strategy worked and some couples were able to develop lasting relationships.

Considered one of the main “heartthrobs” of Blind Marriage in Brazil, the Iranian Shayan Haghbinghomi had his past revealed on social networks.

Shay Before Blind Marriage Brazil

Many fans don’t know, but when Shay arrived in Brazil, the handsome man worked doing merchandising and acting in advertisements for a company specializing in the sale of mattresses.

And that’s not all: Shayan has also appeared on several occasions in programs well known by the Brazilian audience, such as Melhor da Tarde, by Banda e Mulheres, on Gazeta.

During one of the chapters of Marriage à Cegas Brasil, Shay took his ex-fiancée Ana Prado to visit the Persian rug store where he works. The participant proposed a challenge to the applicant: he asked the model to describe the rug and convince him to purchase the piece in 60 seconds.

In the mattress ad shared by fans on social media, Shay advertises a remote-controlled mattress for massage. See the video below.

Shay and Ana Prado’s fate on the Netflix reality show

After the outcome of Marriage à Cegas Brasil on Netflix, Ana Prado used social media to criticize Shay’s use of her daughter’s image.

On the 21st, the model spoke about the subject, revealing that her daughter Antonella doesn’t like Shay, and that she doesn’t feel comfortable with the participant.

“A spoiler: my daughter hates Shayan, so I don’t want HIM using her image! The only good moments between them were what they saw, but all the participants were so proof that she didn’t feel comfortable around him. Do you understand?” Ana wrote.

In one of the episodes on the show, Ana and Shayan’s relationship suffers a major setback when the model’s daughter meets her mother’s possible boyfriend. The two fight because Shay didn’t mind spending time with the child, leaving mother and daughter alone in the building’s play area.

The first season of Blind Marriage Brazil is available on Netflix