Bolsonaro Lies That Covid Vaccines May Develop HIV/AIDS | Brazil

Reproduction/social media Bolsonaro Lies That Covid Vaccines Can Develop HIV/AIDS

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) lied after stating in his weekly live, held last Thursday (21), that whoever was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – with two doses or with a single dose if he is the Janssen immunizer – may develop acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

The mandatary’s statement was based on ‘official reports’ from the United Kingdom, but the British government itself denied the statement. UK Health Safety Agency communications officer Zahraa Vindhani stressed in response to the portal G1

that “Covid-19 vaccines do not cause AIDS. AIDS is caused by HIV.”

Daniel Dourado, a physician and researcher at the University of São Paulo, declared on his social networks – in response to the president’s statement – that “there is no possibility of a vaccine causing AIDS”.

There is NO possibility of a vaccine causing AIDS. ZERO. Whatever the vaccine. This is what needs to be communicated clearly and directly. — Daniel A. Dourado (@dadourado) October 23, 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) even recommends that HIV carriers who are in the AIDS stage take the booster dose of the vaccine after being fully immunized.