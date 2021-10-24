Bolsonaro rehashes fake news linking covid vaccine to HIV

Rumors that an alleged UK report showing that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 developed ‘Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) were disproved by the G1 and Facts check portals. The rumors were intensified on social networks after the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro mentioned the study in his weekly live last Thursday (21).

“A comparison of official government reports suggests that those fully vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome much faster than expected,” said Bolsonaro, who declined to go into details, he said, so as not to cause problems in the live.

The document was published on the Beforeitsnews website, a news agency based on disinformation and fake news. In other posts, the site works intensively against vaccine immunization.

In live, Bolsonaro mentions that he had already talked about the subject before and that he “was beaten up a lot”.

“Another serious thing here, I’m just going to break the news, I won’t comment, I’ve talked about it in the past and I got beaten up a lot. Official UK government reports suggest that the fully vaccinated, who are the fully vaccinated? Those who after the second dose, 15 days later after the first dose… are developing the Immunodeficiency Syndrome much faster than expected”, he said.

On social networks, Manuela D’Ávila, candidate for vice president of Brazil in 2018, by PCdoB, reacted to the president’s speech: “Disgusting”.

Disgusting! Accused of committing crimes against humanity, Bolsonaro continues with his project of death, spreading the absurd fake news that whoever is taking 2 doses of the vaccine is acquiring HIV/AIDS. pic.twitter.com/YfRfV5xLnZ — Manuela (@ManuelaDavila) October 23, 2021

Attributed to the disclosure to the government of the United Kingdom, the checking agencies turned to the Department of Health and Welfare UK, which said it was the publication on a website that propagates fake news and conspiracy theories. According to G1, the communications officer of the UK Health Security Agency, says “Covid-19 vaccines do not cause AIDS.” “AIDS is caused by HIV.”

