Bolsonaro says he will not interfere with prices and indicates a new increase in fuel

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), in a joint interview with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, this Sunday (24), signaled that there will be a new readjustment in fuel prices next week, but that he has no intention of interfering in the price list.

“We will probably have a new readjustment in fuels, and it is not necessary to have a crystal ball for that – just look at the price of a barrel and the behavior of the dollar,” said Bolsonaro.

Commenting on the situation of the increase in fuel and on Petrobras, Bolsonaro stated that “it will not interfere in the price of anything” and that there are talks about “what to do with it [Petrobras] in the future”, citing the company’s monopoly on oil exploration.

Asked about the company’s privatization intentions, the president said that the process “is not just putting it on the shelf” and criticized the “bureaucracy” involving the approval of the complete privatization of state-owned companies, saying that it would have “privatized much more” if it were not necessary to approval by the Chamber of Deputies.

In addition, Bolsonaro again criticized the ICMS calculation and the “benefit” of the states with the increase in fuel. “The way to calculate ICMS is unfair. The gain for governors, every time there is an adjustment in fuel, is very large”, he stated.

administrative reform

The president also stated that the government’s intention is to pass an administrative reform that will not impact the costs of current employees. “I make it very clear: the administrative reform does not affect the current servers”.

Both Bolsonaro and Guedes affirmed that the reforms are central to the government’s strategy at the moment and asked for the collaboration of the Chamber and Senate in this matter. The president also praised the Chamber for approving the text of the PEC dos Precatórios.

“We need peace, tranquility and a lot of work,” said Bolsonaro. “We will do everything to not lose the confidence of the market, investors and citizens,” he said.

Paulo Guedes even mentioned that the administrative reform would pay, with savings of R$ 300 billion expected for the next decade, part of the R$ 30 billion account that the government needed to articulate to pay the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 400 by the end of 2022.