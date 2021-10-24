Bolsonaro’s Auxílio Brasil is also ‘Auxílio Centrão’; read analysis – Policy

As your government’s (slow but continuous) corrosion process advances, Jair Bolsonaro observes the emergence of additional obstacles in the hurdle race that separates him from the truth of the ballot boxes.

The most recent of them is to convince the Centrão that it still has “electoral capacity”, a term used by one of the leaders of the parliamentary bloc to explain the distrust of the president’s future. To put it mildly, the question is: Does Bolsonaro still have a chance of being re-elected in 2022?

The answer, in politics, is often less interesting than the question. Weakened, the president becomes even more hostage to the Centrão, either because Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL) has the power to open an impeachment process, either because from now on, without turbo-charged Brazil Aid, Bolsonaro runs the risk of seeing the Centrão in the campaign of his opponents.

What is the “solution” found by the Centrão and Planalto to increase the “electoral capacity” of Bolsonaro? Distributing money, an uncreative idea and with strong side effects on public accounts, but which, in the political imagination, is for the dying election as the magic potion of Druid Panoramix for Asterix. However, unlike the world of comics, there is no guarantee that Bolsonaro will be able to crush his enemies. With the price of gasoline approaching R$7.50 in various regions of the country and with 600,000 deaths by covid-19 on his back, the president will need much more than distributing money. It is true, for now, that the Centrão will make good use of the aid (as it has already done in PT governments) in its “bases” to, in the future, who knows, bargain for support to another president.