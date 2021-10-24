Boninho exposes Globo’s giant reform for BBB 2022 and provokes Tadeu Schmidt’s reaction

cute gave the first big spoiler about the BBB 2022. The director of Globo’s reality show showed a video of the refurbishment of the program’s headquarters and right away I could see the first changes in the space.

“People! Look that! What will this door be here? Saw? Did not see? It’s different!”, he announced. Boninho showed a door that it didn’t have in previous editions and a wider space beyond the lawn, where the leader’s room was located.

Apparently, Globo freed up the area and placed the hottest room at the BBB in another part of the house.

“Eye alive! There are a lot of spoilers there! And the work is just beginning!”, warned the Big Boss. In the comments, Tadeu Schmidt surprised and made a request to the new boss: “Make a little room for me next door”.

new presenter

Tadeu Schmidt was chosen by Globo’s direction to head the BBB 2022. The Journalism direction, in turn, summoned Maju Coutinho to the Fantástico’s vacancy. For Jornal Hoje, the board of Globo SP selected César Tralli. For SP1, Alan Severiano.

“Well then, now it’s official: I’m going to introduce the BBB! I’m so proud and happy to have been chosen for such an important mission! Big Brother is awesome!!! And it’s an honor to do the same work done by two of the greatest talents in the history of Brazilian television: Tiago Leifert and Pedro Bial”, started on his social network, right after Globo’s official announcement. “I am overjoyed and thrilled!!! And at the same time with a heavy heart, because I’m leaving Show da Vida after fourteen years! But we’ll talk about it later… I’ll still be at Fantástico on the next Sundays”, stated then. “For now, I just want to enjoy this wonderful news in my career and my life! I hope that you, who accompany me here with so much affection, are contaminated by my overflowing happiness and feel happy too. It’s going to be very cool!”, said still.

