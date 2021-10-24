Brandon Lee, Halyna Hutchins and more tragedies on movie sets

Halyna Hutchins’ death left Hollywood in mourning and revived the debate over the use of firearms on movie sets. The director of photography died after being shot by Alec Baldwin during the filming of the film Rust. The accident reminded many fans of Brandon Lee’s death, which happened under similar circumstances in 1993.

Hutchins, who was just 42, was taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital but failed to resist her injuries. Joel Souza, the director of Rust, was also hit, but left the hospital after receiving emergency care.

“Our hearts go out to Halyna Hutchins’ family and Joel Souza, in addition to everyone involved in the Rust incident. No one should be killed by a gun on a movie set. Period”, stated a post from the family of Brandon Lee, who died after being hit by an accidental gunshot during the recording of O Corvo.

The passing of Halyna Hutchins joins the list of the worst tragedies ever to happen on movie sets. The New York Times recalled other recent examples; see below.

Beyond Imagination – The Movie

A helicopter crash on the set of the movie Beyond Imagination in July 1982 killed actor Vic Morrow and two child actors: Renee Shinn Chen and My-ca Dihn Lee.

The helicopter’s tail rotor was hit by parts of detonated explosives in a scene from the film, set in the Vietnam War. Due to the impact, the rear propeller of the aerial vehicle took off and hit Vic Morrow full in, killing the star and the two child actors instantly.

John Landis, the film’s director, was prosecuted for manslaughter, along with four other members of the production team, including the helicopter pilot. After a nearly one-year trial, and 9 days of jury deliberation, everyone was acquitted.

Cover Up

Actor Jon-Erik Hexum accidentally shot himself in the head while playing a game of Russian Roulette on the set of the Cover Up series in October 1984. Shown between 1984 and 1985, the production was set in the world of espionage.

Hexum, just 26, had loaded three empty cartridges and two full cartridges of powder into a high-powered pistol before firing, according to the detective who investigated the case.

The actor fractured his skull and underwent five-hour surgery before falling into a coma. Jon-Erik Hexum died days later. Police classified the death as an accident, and no one was held criminally responsible.

Midnight Rider

Camera assistant Sarah Jones died on the set of the independent film Midnight Rider, about musician Gregg Allman. The fatal accident happened in February 2014 in the US state of Georgia.

Jones was killed while helping to prepare a scene involving a bed placed between train tracks. After two trains passed, the production team came to the conclusion that they would have a safe break to shoot the sequence.

However, a third train appeared out of nowhere, and moving at high speed, it killed Sarah Jones and injured other crew members.

The camera assistant’s family reached a settlement with 11 defendants named in the lawsuit over the young woman’s death. The terms of the agreement were not made public.

In 2015, the film’s director, Randall Miller, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and spent a year in jail. The filmmaker was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter

Olivia Jackson, Milla Jovovich’s stunt double in Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter, was seriously injured while filming the film in South Africa in September 2015. According to Deadline, Jackson crashed into camera equipment while driving a motorcycle at high speed.

The accident almost killed the stuntman, and left the professional disfigured and with numerous injuries, such as ruptured nerves, spinal injuries and the amputation of part of her left arm.

In April 2020, the Supreme Court of South Africa ruled in favor of Olivia Jackson, against the production company responsible for the feature.

Two months after Olivia Jackson’s accident, another member of the film’s production team died. Ricardo Cornelius died after a vehicle slipped off a turntable and smashed him into a wall.

The Walking Dead

John Bernecker, Austin Amelio’s stunt double on The Walking Dead, died in July 2017 after falling off a balcony while shooting the series in Georgia.

Bernecker died of a head injury, and production on the series’ 8th season was temporarily halted after the accident.

The stuntman’s family sued AMC in 2018, alleging that the production company Stalwart Films failed to ensure adequate safety measures, as the team would not have covered the entire crash area with airbags or other types of protection.

In December 2019, a jury found AMC not guilty of the negligence charges, but granted the Bernecker family more than $8 million in punitive damages. The decision was reversed by the Georgia Court of Appeals in March 2021.

Deadpool 2

Joi Harris passed away while recording one of the scenes in Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds. She was 40 years old, and was working on her first stunt performance. Previously, Harris was an established motorcyclist.

Few details about the accident were released. It is known that Harris was the double of Zazie Beetz, the interpreter of the mutant Domino.