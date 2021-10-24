Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, died in an accident similar to that caused by Alec Baldwin; remember

The accidental death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, during the filming of the movie “Rust”, after a gun shot by actor Alec Baldwin, 63, is similar to the case that killed actor Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee in 1993.

Actor Brandon Lee, son of fellow actor Bruce Lee, died after being hit by a shot from an incorrectly loaded firearm while shooting the movie “The Raven” in North Carolina. He was shot in the stomach by actor Michael Massee.

Brandon Lee was even taken to hospital but died about 12 hours later. The death was confirmed at dawn on March 31.

The scenographic weapon must have been loaded with a blank, which has neither powder nor detonator. However, the weapon used during the recording had a cartridge with two regular bullets, and when the blank shot was fired, the other bullet left the barrel of the pistol and hit the actor.

In “The Raven”, an adaptation of the comic of the same name, Lee played the protagonist Eric Draven, a singer who is murdered and then revived by a supernatural raven.

???? The death of Halyna Hutchins, after being hit by a shot accidentally fired by actor Alec Baldwin during the filming of the movie “Rust”, made netizens remember other sad events that resulted in deaths on the set.

#alecbaldwin #mm pic.twitter.com/1O3v5sVxFB — Jornal do Commercio (@jc_pe) October 22, 2021

After Brandon Lee’s death, the recordings were completed by the actor’s stuntmen and friends. The film was released in May 1994, following director Alex Proyas’ conversations with Brandon’s mother Linda Lee Caldwell and his fiancée Eliza Hutton.

Case involving Alec Baldwin

This Thursday (21), while shooting in New Mexico, United States, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a scenographic gun, killing the cinematographer and injuring film director Joel Souza, 48.

Halyna Hutchins was even taken in a helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but she failed to resist her injuries and died. The film director was treated at a medical unit in Santa Fé and released.

According to local police, the scene had the use of a support pistol when it was fired. There were no arrests and the case will be investigated. “We are trying to determine what type of projectile was used in the firearm,” a police official said.

The movie “Rust” is an independent production, and tells the story of a 13-year-old teenager who is wanted after the accidental murder of a farmer. Started in October, recordings should continue until November. Now, it is not known what the next steps will be.

“Production has stopped for now. The safety of our cast and crew is our highest priority,” Baldwin’s team told the US press. Baldwin is also a co-producer of the film.

Alec Baldwin has been known for acting on American TV since 1980. He even received an Emmy for his participation in the comedy program “Saturday Night Live”, in which he played former US President Donald Trump. The actor has also participated in films such as “Mission Impossible” and “The Hunt for Red October”.

The cast also features British actress Frances Fisher, known for her role as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, the mother of Rose (Kate Winslet) in the movie “Titanic” (1997).