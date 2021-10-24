Brazil has a moving average of 339 daily deaths per Covid; average number of cases complete 14 days pointing down | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (23) 358 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 605,569 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 339 — below the 400 mark for the 12th day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -23% and the trend of fall .

The moving average of cases, in the house of 12 thousand diaries, completed two weeks in a row pointing down in comparative (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (17): 325

Monday (18): 322

Tuesday (19): 351

Wednesday (20): 380

Thursday (21): 366

Friday (22): 355

Saturday (23): 339

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

The states of Amapá and Rondônia did not register new deaths this Saturday.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,722,978 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 12,161 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 12,381 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -20% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses. It’s now two weeks in a row in fall in this comparison.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 605,569

605,569 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 358

358 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 339 (14-day variation: -23%)

339 (14-day variation: -23%) Total confirmed cases: 21,722,978

21,722,978 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 12,161

12,161 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 12,381 (variation in 14 days: -20%)

On the rise (5 states): RR, TO, RN, CE, PR

RR, TO, RN, CE, PR In stability (10 states and the DF): RS, AL, BA, AC, AP, SE, SC, PA, ES, PB, DF

RS, AL, BA, AC, AP, SE, SC, PA, ES, PB, DF Falling (11 states): MT, MA, MG, PI, RO, PE, GO, SP, RJ, AM, MS

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -10%

MG: -27%

RJ: -43%

SP: -37%

DF: -14%

GO: -34%

MS: -65%

MT: -18%

AC: 0%

AM: -63%

AP: 0%

PA: -8%

RO: -29%

RR: 175%

TO: 93%

AL: 11%

BA: 9%

EC: 25%

MA: -20%

PB: -11%

PE: -32%

PI: -29%

RN: 33%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

