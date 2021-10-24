‘Brazil has regressed, and the government will spend it’, laments one of the parents of the spending ceiling – 10/22/2021 – Market

Considered one of the fathers of the spending ceiling, economist Marcos Mendes, 56, reckons that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) changed tactics this week. He changed the test balloons, in which he sent signals to the market of abandoning fiscal prudence, for the simple rupture, by making clear the dribble to the spending ceiling.

The government’s decision to change the rule that fixes the ceiling, retroactively, making room for more spending, is seen by Mendes as the end of the constitutional measure he helped create. The balance of this will be a horizon of more uncertainties in the economy, a reduction in investments, an increase in inflation and more difficulty in overcoming the crisis, says he, who is a researcher associated with Insper.

In the view of the economist and also columnist of the sheet, the government’s recent moves against the ceiling signal a change in the fiscal regime, with a return to an old practice — uncontrolled spending. “Money came in, let’s find something to spend and let’s even spend what we don’t have. We won’t have any tools against this kind of irresponsibility,” he says.

The scenario, according to him, is reflected in the reactions that have taken place in recent days: a fall in the stock market, a rise in the dollar, the resignation of secretaries from the Ministry of Economy and an increase in fear, on the part of analysts, that the government will continue to take measures, such as the creation of Auxílio Brasil, to seek to increase the president’s popularity until next year — when Bolsonaro is likely to seek reelection.

With all the turmoil that took place this week, minister Paulo Guedes even explained that the government’s move was a ‘license to spend outside the roof’. In practice, does the spending ceiling still exist? No, it was broken, it totally lost whatever power it had to guide fiscal policy.

The great fact that occurred on Thursday (21) was that a change in the fiscal regime was established. Brazil regressed to the previous regime, in which the rule was to spend as much as you can. Money came in, let’s find something to spend and let’s spend even what we don’t have. We’re not going to have any tools against this kind of irresponsibility. Instead of the government smoothing out economic cycles, it will do the opposite.

The ceiling was a way of holding expenses and it was already showing results, revenue was improving. Breaking that, the government will now spend. The economy will gain volatility and more uncertainty.

What can we expect from this new fiscal regime? It is a regime that only survives when the government increases the tax burden, but it is already at its limit. For every extra load percentage, a number of businesses are killed in the economy, deadweights are created, and businesses are prevented from flourishing.

So will the bill for the spending cap dribble arrive soon? Yes. We already have the public debt at a high level and this would easily get out of control. This new regime generates more interest, risk of tax increase, increased uncertainty and reduced growth in the country.

As the ability to increase taxation and indebtedness has run out, the trend is for inflation to rise further and they start spending through public banks. The balance will be more volatility, less job creation and more inflation.





The president despaired as he saw the election coming and his popularity falling. Before, there was a shyness of being labeled ‘the gravedigger of the spending ceiling’, that’s over.

Was it possible to reformulate Bolsa Família without having to give up the roof? When talking about a social program, the debate is always about how much it will cost and how many will be served. But a program of this type involves much more details, such as good registration and data structure, active search for people in vulnerable situations.

Brazil has all this already in place, a program could be built focused on the poorest and with savings for people who are subject to income volatility, in situations such as the pandemic. An efficient program, at a lower cost, would be possible, even through the review of programs designed before and which today no longer make sense.

There are debates in society, with suggestions for programs that would be cheaper and more effective. What the government wants to do has a bad design and no defined details. There is an enormous potential for conflict between the various programs within this Auxílio Brasil, which will still need to be regulated.

The president’s option was to announce something that gives a vote and outside the State’s ability to pay.

Was the noise in the markets this week due to this accumulation of uncertainties? It is necessary to have a list of priorities and respect the financing capacity of the State. Will that money given in the transfer of income represent more taxes or more inflation, which, in the future, will take money from these people, anyway?

There is no government that only does good and a market that does not want to pay R$ 400 to the poorest. Investors are just not going to let the government do what it wants, and then inflation will rise and their money will lose value.

The government has already been showing signs that it would shift fiscal responsibility for projects that increase the president’s popularity until next year’s election. Were analysts naive not to realize beforehand that something like this would happen? What had been going on for the past year were trial balloons. When they wanted to create a program that would take public investments off the spending ceiling, there was tension in the market, several economists criticized and the government backed down. With the attempt to default on court orders it was the same thing.

But since the center captured political coordination, the government’s interest prevailed over the economy’s effort. The president also despaired, seeing the election coming and his popularity falling. Before, there was a shyness of being labeled ‘the gravedigger of the spending ceiling’. That’s over.





What has been dictating economic policy is the centrão’s desire to accumulate votes, and Bolsonaro is a hostage to this, having lost control of the government.

If recent government signals displease, can we expect a withdrawal of market support for the government? I don’t believe there is a market allied to the government. This market is made up of various entities, companies, stores, supermarket chains, not just the financial market. There is no entity that is for or against a president, but people do the math.

In an environment of more uncertainty, companies invest less, the horizon shrinks. If there’s a chance of new sharp turns, like the one we saw this week, everyone protects themselves so they don’t lose money. This reduces investment and innovation. The only attractiveness that Brazil will have will be to increase interest rates a lot and try to attract some speculative capital, which stays here for a while and then leaves.

In the 2018 election, there was a speech that minister Paulo Guedes could turn President Bolsonaro into a liberal. Three years later, can we say that it was Bolsonaro who transformed Guedes? First, the president had a long corporatist and statist background, there was no reason to believe that he would be interested in a liberal platform.

Secondly, in Brazil, we have a narrow corridor to get out of stagnation and grow, which is to form a majority inter-party alliance in Congress, through efficient, objective articulation and with quality projects. At the same time, it is necessary to manage short-term interests, in a Congress populated by private interests and with different caucuses with specific objectives.

When the system generates this type of representation, the collective interest — which leads to low inflation, with fiscal stability —etc. The way is always to manage not to give in totally to these short-term interests.

And has the current government failed to build these bridges for the collective interest? The president, at the beginning of his term, chose to confront Congress rather than form a base. The Legislature anticipated and captured the Budget. As the president’s political situation deteriorated, he handed over command of the government to Congress, and the center took over the political articulation. They began to distort reform proposals and economic policy completely lost its way.

This dismantling of the spending ceiling is a consequence of that. What has been dictating economic policy is the centrão’s desire to accumulate votes, and Bolsonaro is a hostage to this, having lost control of the government.

And what role should minister Paulo Guedes assume now, since that of ‘super-minister’ is no longer his? Guedes worked in a difficult environment, in a low quality government. It was complicated before. Just for resisting a few years has some merit. But the economic team’s proposals lacked objectivity.

At every moment, she came up with a brilliant idea: to reduce the number of municipalities, recreate the CPMF, set up a fund of state companies to raise funds. These ideas were publicized, but the proposals did not appear.

A meme by the minister became famous, with the phrase ‘next week I’ll deliver’. The number one rule of the public manager is not to announce anything before it is ready, only after having a proposal drawn up, discussed with the political actors. There was a lot of voluntarism and lack of groundwork to design the proposals and have correct diagnoses.

Does the stampede of secretaries from the Ministry of Economy reinforce this perception of lack of direction? If there is one thing that is common among secretaries who have resigned, it is the high degree of professionalism and public spirit. They are dedicated servers and they knew what they were doing. But it hit the limit of acceptable.

O [ex-secretário especial do Tesouro e Orçamento] Bruno Funchal designed an entire accounting system to improve municipal accounts; O [ex-secretário-adjunto do Tesouro Nacional] Rafael Araújo understands everything about Fies and the details of the Treasury accounts; O [ex-secretário do Tesouro Nacional] Jeferson Bittencourt knows a lot about public banks. All of them are exemplary employees, they left to not have to agree with what is yet to come.

Has the Economy Minister become weaker in recent days? Guedes is very fragile. It still makes a difference whether or not he remains in charge of the folder, but his permanence or departure has become less relevant.

X-RAY:

Marcos Mendes, 56

Economist and associate researcher at Insper, he was also a special advisor to the former Ministry of Finance. He is the author of ‘Why Is It Difficult to Make Economic Reforms in Brazil?’