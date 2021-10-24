Brazil registers 358 new deaths and maintains an average below 400 for the 11th day – 10/23/2021

Brazil registered 358 new deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours and kept the moving average below 400 deaths, with a current average of 339. It is the eleventh day in which the country remains below this level.

The data were obtained from the state departments of Health and collected by the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL participates.

The states of Amapá and Rondônia did not report covid deaths on the last day.

In all, to date, 605,569 people have lost their lives after being infected by the virus in the country.

Moving average is considered the most reliable method to analyze the pandemic situation. It eliminates distortions caused by the damming of data that occurs on weekends and holidays—dates when secretariats work on-call.

States registered 12,191 new covid-19 cases on the last day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,722,978 cases of the disease have been confirmed.

The country maintained a downward trend in the average number of deaths, with -33%. There are 11 states in decline, 11 in stability, plus the Federal District, and five in acceleration.

In the consortium methodology, a downward trend is considered if the moving average is below -15%; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Of the five regions of the country, only the Southeast (-37%) and Midwest (-28%) registered a decrease. Data were stable in the Northeast (-5%), North (4%) and South (13%).

See the variations in states:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-10%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-27%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-43%)

North region

Northeast region

Paraíba: stable (-11%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (33%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-14%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-18%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-65%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (12%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-7%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil has notified 318 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 605,457 deaths across the country.

By the numbers released by the folder, there were 11,716 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total infected to 21,723,559 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,895,886 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 222,216 in follow-up.

Belém registers case of delta subvariant and issues alert

The health department of Belém identified the circulation of the delta AY-33 subvariant in the capital of Pará and issued an alert to hospitals for immediate communication of covid-19 cases from other states or countries, in addition to recommending the maintenance of safety protocols the population. The subvariant is of concern because it may not be detected by rapid tests and RT-qPCR protocols.

In a note, the secretariat informed that the discovery was made by sequencing 116 samples of the SARS-CoV-2 virus obtained from patients in Belém. In the analysis, a sample of delta AY.33 was detected. But the agency did not provide further details about the case, nor information about the patient, his nationality or origin.

In its social networks, the department reinforced that anyone who presents symptoms compatible with covid-19 should be advised to maintain social isolation for 14 days.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.