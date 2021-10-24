Brazilian startup exceeds R$70 billion in market value

Startup Brex, a fintech created by a pair of Brazilians in Silicon Valley, has just surpassed the US$ 12 billion mark in market value — the amount equivalent to about BRL 70 billion in the current quote.

The company, which operates by offering credit to other startups, has raised a new investment of US$300 million (R$1.7 billion) led by the firm Greenoaks. The financial contribution helped boost the company’s valuation to the $12.3 billion mark.

Brex aims to double annual revenue by 2021. Image: Panchenko Vladimir/Shutterstock

The information was released this Thursday (21) by the portal TechChrunch. It is noteworthy that in April, the month in which Brex raised another US$ 425 million, fintech was valued at US$ 7.4 billion.

Finally, in addition to cash boosting, the company’s goal is to double its annual revenue in 2021.

About startup Brex

Founded in 2017, the company offers in the financial sector offering credit cards to other startups. Speed, according to Brex, is one of the service’s differentials. Its platform can issue a digital version of a credit card to an entrepreneur in a matter of minutes.

Unlike traditional banks, the company also does not require earnings as a prerequisite to access the service.

Source: TechCrunch

Startup receives support led by SoftBank and Amazon

Pismo, another startup in the financial sector, also announced on Tuesday (19) a contribution of US$ 108 million (about R$ 600 million).

The amount, according to fintech, will be used mainly to accelerate its global expansion. The investment was led by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank — which recently backed up Latin America with a billion-dollar investment fund — and retail giant Amazon.

Main Image Credits: Metamorworks/Shutterstock

