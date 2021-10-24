Brazilians’ quality of life deteriorated during the pandemic – News

The quality of life of Brazilians worsened after the first 5 months of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, when the restriction measures were experienced by a large part of the population. The period of social isolation resulted in worsening of eating habits, sleep quality and time, in addition to increased time in front of electronic screens.

The conclusion is from a study carried out by researchers at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), Ufop (Federal University of Ouro Preto), Ufla (Federal University of Lavras) and UFV (Federal University of Viçosa), which received reports of 1,368 people over 18 years of age from all regions of the country, mostly women from the Southeast, through an online questionnaire.

Research data published in articles in the Public Health Nutrition and on Frontiers in Nutrition showed that 31% of respondents experienced a decrease in sleep time, and 46% claimed to have noticed a worsening in sleep quality. In addition, 64% spent more time in front of screens during the pandemic and 43.3% reduced their physical activity time.

A change in eating habits was also reported during the isolation period and around 58% of the participants said they had increased their food consumption, with 51% starting to snack more frequently.

The use of delivery apps also grew, and 67% started ordering home-cooked meals more often. According to the researchers, the results showed an increase in consumption of baked goods, instant meals and fast food, while consumption of vegetables and fruits decreased.

“Eating habits have changed, reducing the performance of daytime meals and increasing the performance of evening meals. The frequency of consumption of instant meals and fast food has increased, while the consumption of fruits and vegetables has decreased”, says one of the publications.

About 20% of respondents increased the dose of alcoholic beverage consumed and 17% increased the frequency of consumption. On the other hand, 18% claimed to have decreased constant consumption and only 1.2% increased their use of cigarettes.

Find out how to avoid pain and maintain well-being during the home office: