Bruna helps and José Alfredo opens Maurílio’s safe

In the next chapters of Empire, after Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) be arrested, Bruna (Kíria Malheiros) will tell Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) that she knows the password numbers of the vault that the villain has. “I saw out of the corner of my eye”, will say the child.

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will go along with Danielle’s daughter (Maria Ribeiro) to try to open the safe. “It’s not the numbers”, will comment the commander after typing. “Yes, they are, I just don’t know the order”, the girl will retort, distressed by the situation.

Suddenly, in the middle of the attempts, the man in black will be able to open the safe, but will be disappointed not to find the diamonds. “I swear he took the pieces out of here to show my mom!”, will guarantee Bruna.

“Be calm, we believe in you. Maurílio’s scoundrel must have suspected something and must have taken this money to some muquifo”, will speak Joe. “And now?”, will ask Martha. “Now it’s starting from scratch”, will conclude the protagonist.

