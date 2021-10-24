Bruno Montaleone provokes again by showing his intimate part; shock size

In the greatest climate of Secret Truths 2, Bruno Montaleone returned to sharing some bold and sexy photos on their social networks. The actor, who is in the second season of the serial, posed only in swim trunks on Instagram.

On the click, of course, a detail ended up calling the attention of the followers: the volume in the private parts. “Have they released the permit for a weapon? What is this pistol there?“questioned Francisco Vitti.

In the caption of the images that made people talk, Bruno explained that his character, Matheus, is not yet in the ten chapters that were made available on Globoplay:

“Matheus didn’t show up on this wave, but I promise he comes with everything. Have you marathoned the 10 eps of Secret Truths 2? Tell us what you think!”

Larissa Manoela then revealed: “I’m marathon believing you show up boy“. “I haven’t seen it yet, but I liked Matheus. Damn, right?”, joked another internet user.

One of the scenes that Globo released in one of the teasers, features Montaleone drawing attention in hot moments alongside Johnny Massaro. In one of them, the famous appeared lying in bed while receiving a Greek kiss.

The images, of course, reverberated immediately and made people talk on social media. “The actor to put his tail to the game like that with another one sticking in his ** has to be very cool, see”, reacted a person on Twitter.

“I will be forced to reactivate my Globoplay subscription, is that right???”, cheered another. There were also those who questioned the technique of how the scene was recorded: “My God how do you give a technical Greek kiss???”.

It’s worth remembering that Secret Truths 2 starts at the moment when Arlete, the Angel (Camila Queiroz), loses her husband Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) in a mysterious car accident, and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) has just arrived from Paris.

Suspicious, Alex’s daughter (Rodrigo Lombardi) seeks out Angel to induce her to kill William, her cousin, just as she killed her father years ago. From there begins a great confrontation between them, with Giovanna willing to do anything to put her rival in jail and prove the death of Alex, whose body was never found.

To do this, she hires Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), a charming private investigator, with whom the two end up getting involved. International career model, Rhay Polster, debuts in the role of Chiara, one of the best professionals at the agency, and Julia Byrro arrives as teenager Lara.

Grandiose fashion shows will once again be reproduced in the plot, this time with stylist Betty (Deborah Evelyn) leading the events in partnership with Blanche.

In a statement released by Globo, Walcyr Carrasco spoke about the new story and what motivated him to write the sequel to the plot.

“The extraordinary success of ‘Secret Truths’ and the public’s desire to watch the continuation of the story was what most motivated me to write this new season. I believe that the process of carrying out this work would be a big challenge at any time, as it is necessary to be able to keep the plot alive and surprising”, said the author.

The novelist also talked about the characters that continued in the story: “The criteria were determined by the dramaturgy. In other words, with whom the story would continue, which characters had stories that allowed sequels. Each season has a different story, but together they intertwine.”