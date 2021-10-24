Bugs continue: eFootball update is pushed back to November

Company had promised a patch with fixes for the end of October

It’s the drama between the Konami and fans of the PES series continues. After the troubled launch of efootball, the developer even apologized for the several problems that the game presented right on its debut. In addition to the apologies, the company promised to work to resolve the situation as soon as possible. But the panorama is not expected to improve anytime soon, since the Konami has postponed the update that would arrive in October with the aim of improving the bugs for the month of November.

O postponement was released by the company through an official statement made in a post on the game’s website and replicated on the game’s Twitter. Below you can check the post.

“We apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced with the game. We are getting ready to release version 0.9.1 of eFootball 2022 in early November. This update will focus on fixing issues that have been reported by the community.” claim the developers.

“More details about the changes will be announced later. We’ll continue to work on improving the game through future updates and we’re counting on your feedback to make it work. Thanks again for your continued support of eFootball 2022“, finish.

The problem is that the aforementioned 0.9.1 update should come out on October 28th, as can be checked in the official statement prior to this.



the bugs

Several problems were reported. by users who suffered during game matches. You most recurrent were distorted player faces, bad game mechanics, unreal player physics and incompatible ball behaviors. With so many bugs, the efootball achieved the feat of having the worst rating in history in a game on Steam.

Did you also suffer from eFootball bugs?



Via: MyPlaystation Source: Konami