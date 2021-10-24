Building collapses in Nilópolis; 2 are rescued alive | Rio de Janeiro

A three-story building collapsed in Olinda , in Nilópolis, Baixada Fluminense, this Sunday morning (24), informed the Fire Department.

Until the last update of this report, according to the corporation, two people had been rescued alive from the rubble.

According to witnesses, two families lived in the building, with one apartment per floor. In the first, a woman and her teenage daughter; in the third, an elderly couple. The second would be empty.

Neighbors claim that the elderly couple and the teenager escaped with their lives, but that a young man, who did not live in the building, was wanted in the rubble. Firefighters had only confirmed two rescued.

The girl’s mother would not be at home, according to witnesses.

Firefighters from the Nilópolis Headquarters were called around 6:45 am for the incident. The property was located at Rua Coronel José Muniz 808.

This article is being updated.

1 of 4 Building collapses in Nilópolis — Photo: Reproduction Building collapses in Nilópolis — Photo: Reproduction

2 of 4 Building collapses in Nilópolis — Photo: Reproduction Building collapses in Nilópolis — Photo: Reproduction

3 of 4 Archive image shows the collapsed building in Nilópolis — Photo: Playback/Google StreetView Archive image shows the building that collapsed in Nilópolis — Photo: Playback/Google StreetView