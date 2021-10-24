Burial of a baby who died in a day care center in the Federal District will be this Saturday – News

The wake of Amariah Noleto, 6 months old, who died in a day care center in Planaltina, in the Federal District, is scheduled for 2:30 pm this Saturday (23). The burial will be at 4:30 pm, in the city’s cemetery. The suspicion is that the baby was smothered by one of the owners of the day care center, who is a caregiver at the site. She was responsible for taking care of babies under 1 year old. The 22-year-old woman is in prison. The case is being investigated by the 31st Police Station (Planaltina).

The child’s death occurred last Wednesday (20th), around 12pm. According to reports from daycare monitors to the police, the baby was placed in a cloth bag that prevented her from moving. She was crying persistently in a room when the caregiver, who was holding cutlery to feed other children, dropped the objects on the table, entered the room where the babies were and locked the door, according to reports.

One of the monitors, who was preparing lunch for the other children, saw the moment when the suspect slammed the door and reported that the baby’s crying then seemed more muffled. The witness, however, says he did not realize that Amariah could be at risk. Then the woman left the room, locked the door and left the key on top of a closet, according to the nursery employees.

The witness told Record TV that he put the older children to sleep and left work at 1pm. Amariah would have stayed in her room unattended until at least 4 pm, when her father arrived to pick her up. Another monitor went to pick up the child and found her face down, her lips purple and her eyes half open. She asked for help.

The monitor responsible for Amariah’s care, along with the other owner of the daycare, took the girl to the Regional Hospital of Planaltina before the father became aware of the daughter’s condition. At the unit, doctors tried to revive the girl, but she did not resist. The crèche owners told the family that Amariah had choked.

The occurrence of suspected criminal death was only registered at dawn the following day, after the cousin of the victim’s father, Jonas Noleto, 26, received a series of audios from daycare monitors who suspected that the caretaker and partner of the establishment would have suffocated Amariah. If the crime is proven, the suspect may be liable for willful murder (when there is the intention to kill) with eventual intent.