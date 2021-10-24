By embracing Trump’s ‘big lie’, the Republican Party embarks on an unprecedented anti-democratic adventure

Until Donald Trump, no presidential candidate in the United States has ever refused to admit defeat once all votes are counted and legal disputes resolved. Since the 1800s, when John Adams failed to get re-elected and quietly left Washington to miss Thomas Jefferson’s inauguration, the peaceful transfer of power in the country has been the norm. Even in fierce disputes, like George W. Bush’s victory over Al Gore in 2000 — when, for the only time, the Supreme Court had the final say — the losing side accepted the proclaimed result.

Now, while Trump makes false allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, the Republican Party is leading an offensive in the states to change electoral laws. This year, more than 360 bills were submitted in 47 states to make voting more difficult, according to New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice. Of these, 33 were approved in 19 states.

The combination of the unprecedented campaign to discredit the election results and the offensive to limit the right to vote is increasingly worrying scholars of American politics. For them, the Republican Party has embraced authoritarian practices that threaten the foundations of democracy:

“The main problem is that many Republican politicians are buying into Trump’s claim that the election was a hoax. A party cannot be considered democratic if it does not accept the results of the polls. We need a rule to decide who wins and who loses, and the convention we adopt is elections – said Kenneth Janda, professor emeritus of political science at Northwestern University to the Globe. — As in a sport, if the person doesn’t accept the rules, it doesn’t make sense to play the game

Trump Domain

Right after the election, many wondered whether Trump’s defeat would spark a schism among Republicans. Today, its dominance over the acronym is little disputed. A poll by Morning Consult and the Politico website last week found that among the party’s voters, the former president has 82 percent approval. According to the poll, two out of three Republicans want him to run in 2024.

This support is also seen in the endorsement of Trump’s “big lie” — the nickname given to the false thesis that the elections were stolen. According to a September CNN poll, 78% of Republicans do not believe Joe Biden legitimately won the election.

Internally, this support for Trump translates into persecution of divergence. In May, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a representative of one of the country’s most traditional conservative families, was removed from her position as bench leader in retaliation for her opposition to the fraud narrative. Now, she is in danger of not even running for re-election. Trump considers it a priority to remove it from politics.

“Since the 1980s, the party has been increasingly willing to purge those who don’t follow the leader,” said Geoffrey Kabaservice, himself a longtime moderate Republican and one of the party’s greatest scholars. “Before, Republicans were able to accommodate more mixed interests. Now they increasingly constitute a personality cult.

This is seen in the domesticated behavior of longtime party leaders like 88-year-old Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. Earlier this month, Grassley hosted Trump at a rally in which he presented his candidacy for his eighth term. The senator was supposed to be capable of rebelling. On stage, he made it clear why he wouldn’t do this:

– I was not born yesterday. If I didn’t accept the support of someone who has the support of 91 percent of Republicans in Iowa, I wouldn’t be very smart,” he said.

yaw to the right

The Republican Party lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight US elections. This unprecedented sequence relates to a change in your constituency. If, before, it used to attract the votes of voters from the middle and upper-middle classes of the suburbs, over the years the party has become the acronym for voters in rural states:

“In two generations, the Republican Party became the party of whites and the South. What used to be its constituency slowly migrated to the Democratic Party,” said Joel Aberbach, a political scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The Republicans thus ended up with a very different constituency than they had.

This shift began at least in 1964, when presidential candidate Barry Goldwater launched a campaign centered on mobilizing a conservative Southern constituency, unhappy with the end of racial segregation. There, the seeds of the “culture wars” embraced by the republicans were planted. According to statistics, however, white and religious voters constitute a dwindling percentage of the population:

“The group that used to be predominant is shrinking. Still, Republicans are betting that these voters can be mobilized,” said Pippa Norris, a political scientist at Harvard University. — For that, they appeal to the idea that this electorate faces existential threats related to their values, such as family and religion. This happens as society as a whole moves in an increasingly progressive direction, which creates a sense of fear.

According to Lucan Way, from the University of Toronto, one of the ways to encourage these grudges is expressed in the idea that the opposition is illegitimate:

“Since the 1990s, the Republican Party has tended to present Democrats as unpatriotic and anti-American,” he said. — The party is no longer interested in competing in public policies, and prefers to hinder processes, even democratic ones. The refusal to let Barack Obama name a Supreme Court justice in 2016 is an example.

Norris adds that the US Constitution itself provides incentives for Republicans to focus on a fervent rural constituency. One of these factors is the equal weight that all states have in the Senate, which makes little Kansas as representative as California.

The result of this is an increasingly radicalized party. In 2019, a global survey of more than two thousand parties found that the Republican Party left the center-right camp and is close to acronyms of the European radical right, such as the Alternative for Germany (Afd), the Polish Lei and Justice (PiS) and the Hungarian Fidesz:

“What used to be an all-encompassing center-right party with Bush senior and Reagan has become a pretty extreme party,” said Norris, who led the study. “They could have expanded and gone after minority votes. Instead, they bet on authoritarian and intolerant values.

Disruption Potential

Faced with this authoritarian trap, many speak of an alliance between Republicans loyal to democracy and Democrats. Kabaservice recalls that, in 2020, Trump unsuccessfully pressured “an obscure Georgia official” to get him 12,000 votes to win in the state:

“If the situation is repeated in 2024, it is possible that the outcome will be different,” he said. “There is the potential for a serious undemocratic break, which could lead to violence.

For now, Democrats are trying to pass a comprehensive electoral reform that, among other things, protects electoral authorities from interference and prohibits the design of districts in accordance with partisan objectives. The problem is the Republican obstruction in the Senate, which prevents the project from going forward. On Wednesday, the law was not passed for the second time, with support only from the simple majority. Democrats, pprém, are divided over whether to overturn the obstruction rule.

“But democracy is in danger,” warned Way from Toronto. — People are only now beginning to understand that there is a fundamental threat to democracy. There is still a tendency to treat the two sides as equivalent.