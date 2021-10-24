Caiado goes to a show by Gusttavo Lima, hugs and takes pictures with an unmasked audience; video | Goiás

Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM) was filmed, without a mask, hugging and taking pictures with the audience during the concert by the singer Gusttavo Lima, which took place on Saturday night (23), in Goiânia (see video above). Among the rules established for the event to take place was the mandatory use of the protection item in places of circulation.

O g1 requested, this Sunday morning (24), a position to the government about what happened, and awaits a return. The report also contacted the show’s organization, responsible for complying with established sanitary rules, and is also waiting for a response.

In the videos, it is possible to see that Caiado appears beside a couple, who also do not wear a mask, as well as other people who appear in the images. In a post on social networks, the governor even stated that “all sanitary protocols were respected, as they should be”.

Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM) and people without masks during a Gusttavo Lima concert in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Goiânia released the presence of up to 15,000 people at the show, which took place in the parking lot of the Serra Dourada stadium, and was the largest since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the city, the event was considered a test for the resumption of the segment.

In order for the event to be held, the municipality established some rules that should be complied with, such as the presentation of the vaccination card and proof of Covid-19 tests, done in a maximum of 48 hours, of the RT-PCR or antigen type.

Also included among the defined criteria were the use of PFF2 or N95 masks and the distance of 2.25 square meters between the participants. The show’s organizers said that after the event, the public will be monitored to try to identify cases of Covid-19.

Concert by the singer Gusttavo Lima, in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Fábio Lima/O Popular

Unmasked audience during concert by singer Gusttavo Lima, in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Fábio Lima/O Popular

Gusttavo Lima during a concert in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Fábio Lima/O Popular

