Calleri and Rigoni train before the match against Bragantino

São Paulo is ready to face Red Bull Bragantino this Sunday. In an activity held this Saturday, Argentine strikers Calleri and Rigoni, missing for the match, did specific work on the pitch of CT in Barra Funda.

Calleri, diagnosed with edema in the right thigh, and Rigoni, with a stretch in the left thigh, were monitored by physical therapists Sasaki and Betinho during the activities.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast participated in a warm-up with trainers Danilo Augusto and Pedro Campos. Then, the athletes were divided into two groups for a technical activity led by coach Rogério Ceni.

The technician also promoted tactical work of offensive variations. At the end of training, the players rehearsed plays on offensive and defensive set pieces, in addition to free kicks.

In addition to Calleri and Rigoni, other embezzlements for the game are Wallace, William, Luan and Galeano, who are still recovering at the Tricolor’s REFIS (Sports Physical Therapy and Physiological Rehabilitation Center).

São Paulo and Bragantino will take to the field at 6:15 pm (GMT) this Sunday, at the Nabi Abi Cheddid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista. While Massa Bruta tries to enter the G4, the Tricolor’s mission is to get as far away from sticking as possible to get closer to the G6.