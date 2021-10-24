Carille says why he put Jean Mota in Santos: ‘I wanted to propose the game’ – 10/23/2021

The defeat of Santos to América-MG by 2-0, today (23), in Vila Belmiro, increased the pressure on the players. But coach Fábio Carille was also questioned a lot because of a change: the entry of Jean Mota in place of Camacho, who left the field at the end of the first half because of an injury.

The reason for the criticism lies in the fact that Jean Mota is not a defensive midfielder. In his first important move, he lost in the race to Ademir after a precise launch from goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli and needed to take down the forward of América-MG. With that, he was sent off with just two minutes on the lawn when he committed the penalty that determined Coelho’s first goal.

The bench also had Vinícius Balieiro, who is in the same position as Camacho and had been used by Carille on a defenders tripod. But the coach justified the entry of Jean Mota because he believed he would be more important in creating plays for a team that needed to win to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

“(I chose Jean Mota) for the sake of proposing more game. He had already been playing there as a second (wheel). I wanted to play him there with Zanocelo. Balieiro is a mis-tactical player, to destroy plays, not construction . So Jean had been playing more at the back, to give better breeding, needing a result at home,” explained the coach of Peixe.

Carille once again emphasized that the psychological issue is the one that has hampered Santos the most in this final stretch of the Brasileirão. For him, Saturday’s defeat was not influenced by the tactical choice. To face América-MG, he gave up his trio of defenders and started to act with three forwards.

“When I say that it’s not for the tactical issue, it was for the goals conceded. There was another goal from the aerial ball. The team hammered and, in the last ball of the first half, there was a penalty and a sending-off. We tried to reorganize and already take the second goal and a bucket of cold water comes,” commented the coach, recalling the bad season that Peixe has been doing.

“It’s not just for the game, but for the whole year of Santos. After the Libertadores, it’s suffering a lot. It was like that at Paulista and it’s happening at the Brazilian Nationals. It’s more the psychological that has to work a lot,” he commented.

The defeat for América-MG could send Santos into the relegation zone this weekend. For this, Bahia only needs to tie with the Chapecoense lantern tomorrow (24), at Arena Fonte Nova. Peixe would only get rid of the sticking group with a defeat by Tricolor and with Sport’s stumbling blocks against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, on Monday, and Grêmio, on the same day, against Atlético-GO, away from home.