Carille shows concern with Santos’ psychological side and justifies choices against América-MG

Coach Fábio Carille spoke about the setback of Santos on Sunday afternoon for America-MG. The coach showed concern with the psychological side of the Peixe players.

“It’s a group that I consider qualified. Right now they’re being more mental than anything else. They start to miss passes, there’s an inconvenience, it’s very psychological. We’re looking for what’s best. Today’s defeat doesn’t go through the tactical issue but to be more attentive in situations that the game shows you,” said Carille at a press conference.

The coach justified the choice of putting Jean Mota in Camacho’s place, who left with discomfort in the back of his thigh. Jean, which is being negotiated with Inter Miami, ended up expelled after committing a penalty in Ademir.

“It was for the matter of proposing more games, the idea was to put him (Jean Mota) with Zanocelo. Balieiro is more tactical, of destroying the plays. That was our idea, to qualify the creation”, he replied.

With the defeat, Santos dropped to 16th place, with 29 points. The next game will be against Fluminense, on Wednesday.

Check out other responses from Carille:

Was America-MG’s offensive posture expected?

“Actually, they increased the pressure in the first half, but then they retreated as we started playing. When they reached our goal, it was through our mistakes, individual moves. Every game is a story, the coaches change their ideas. It was the first one. Marquinhos’ game, we came prepared for everything.”

Bad numbers for Santos in Brasileirão

“The numbers are pretty bad, that bothers us. We have to find solutions as soon as possible, on Wednesday we have another game. The championship will be decided in the last rounds, we’re all up to us and we need to find solutions.”

What is the solution for Santos’ poor performance?

“Work, there’s no other way. Field work, internal work, backstage work. So that everyone can give an answer in the competition. It’s work.”

Unwinding of the game against America-MG

“We hammered, we didn’t play the first half like it was against Grêmio. In the last ball there’s a penalty and in the first ball of the second half comes the other goal. It was a bucket of cold water, that affects the psychological a lot.”

