Center increasingly dedicated to taking Paulo Guedes out of the Economy – Politics

Bolsonaro’s rapprochement with the Center began with a round of meetings last year, when the idea was to form a base of around 250 parliamentarians to shield the head of the Executive (photo: Disclosure) The Center is increasingly dedicated to removing Paulo Guedes from the Ministry of Economy, as the incumbent himself said yesterday at a press conference with President Jair Bolsonaro. The bloc of parties that support the government represents, in Congress, the interests of the banks and the productive sector. The root of the problems with Guedes lies in the fact that the minister has not yet delivered the results he promised, especially reforms.

The life of the head of Economy became even more difficult this year, when the Center came to command the ministries of the Civil House and the Secretary of Government, with Ciro Nogueira (PP) and Flvia Arruda (PL), respectively. With the arrival of the two parliamentarians at the Planalto, the Center assumed the articulations with Congress, which included controlling the allocation of billions of dollars for parliamentary amendments.

From then on, clashes between the political wing and the government’s economic team increased in temperature.

Bolsonaro’s approach to the Center began with a round of meetings last year, when the idea was to form a base of around 250 parliamentarians to shield the chief executive from impeachment and approve bills in Congress. Since then, a succession of crises and the advance of investigations have increased the dependence of the Planalto on the political group, which adheres to the most different governments.

The relationship between Bolsonaro and Centro is quite different from what was seen at the time of the 2018 presidential campaign, when the then PSL candidate promised to put an end to the “old politics” and the “take l, dc”. To win over voters, he went so far as to say that the bloc was “the office of Brazilian politics” and “the worst thing in Brazil”.

Bolsonaro’s talks with representatives of the group began in April of last year, amid a significant increase in the number of impeachment requests filed with the Chamber because of the president’s behavior in the covid-19 pandemic.

The Center’s influence in government was strengthened in May 2020, with the beginning of the distribution of positions for party nominees in important bodies, such as the command of the National Department of Works Against Droughts (Dnocs) and the directorship of the National Development Fund of Education (FNDE). At the time, the Supreme Court (STF) had just opened an inquiry to investigate an alleged political interference by Bolsonaro in the Federal Police.

The Center’s spaces in government expanded even further in June 2020, after the arrest of former advisor Fabrcio Queiroz, accused of involvement with the crack scheme in the office of senator Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), when the politician was a deputy state in Rio de Janeiro.