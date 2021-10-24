Check out 5 movies arriving on Netflix in November

The month of November has several new features on the streaming platform, with films ranging from Christmas theme to adventure and action. In addition to international productions, a Brazilian feature will also be released with Juliana Paes. Check out:

Until Christmas, the platform will release several Christmas-themed movies. The first of them will be ‘A Match Surprise’, a romantic comedy about relationship apps.

In the plot, Nina Dobrev’s character (Elena from ‘The Vampire Diaries) decides to find her ‘tinder’ contact person, but upon seeing him in person, she discovers that he is not quite who she expected.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds are cast in ‘Red Alert’, Netflix’s most expensive film. With a lot of action, the plot tells the adventures of an FBI agent who needs to team up with an art thief to find a thief.

Yes, we have national comedy premiering in November! The novel stars Juliana Paes and Leandro Hassum, in other words, you can already see that it will be super fun.

The plot tells the story of a divorced lawyer who ends up falling in love with a doctor, but the difference in height between the two ends up causing some problems.



Wound

In November we have Black Consciousness Day and ‘Wound’ is one of the films that will be released on the subject.

The plot, starring and directed by Halle Berry, tells the story of a former MMA fighter. In the story, she needs to return to the ring to keep her son’s custody.



Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

The film is an adaptation of ‘Rent’, an autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson. In the plot, a young theatrical composer must work as a waiter while trying to put together a play.

The cast features Andrew Garfield and a participation by Vanessa Hudgens, in other words, practically a musical encounter between Peter Parker and Gabriela Montez.