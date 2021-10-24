Check out 5 tips to save on cooking gas and avoid high prices

Data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) show that the average price of cooking gas in Brazil already exceeds R$ 100, being found in some locations at R$ 135.

O CNN Brasil Business set out some tips that can help save gas and thus ease the household budget. Check out:

1- Check for leaks

As with water pipes, the gas that escapes through the hose or stove burners is a major part of the waste. Therefore, it is always necessary to check the hose extension for holes.

Also, after installing the equipment, pour a little detergent into the fitting of the pipes to check if there is gas leakage. This solution produces air bubbles, which indicate that gas is escaping.

2- Use the right stove mouth

Whenever preparing food, choose the hob that matches the size of the pan that will be used. Therefore, if you are going to cook in a small pot, prefer the smaller output. If you are going to use a pressure cooker, choose the larger mouth.

3- Close the windows

It may not seem like it, but the wind influences the potency of the stove’s mouth and the production of flames. Therefore, before using the stove, close doors, windows or any other space where the wind has the possibility of passing through.

4- Pressure cooker can become an ally

The pressure cooker is one of the main allies of the kitchen, as it retains high temperatures. This speeds up the cooking of food and, consequently, reduces gas consumption.

Procon-SP also advises to use lids on pans to speed up food cooking.

5- Preheat the oven

Preheating is important because it distributes heat throughout the oven while it is still empty. In addition to saving on gas, this means that all the food is cooked at the same temperature and at the same time.

If possible, put more than one food to bake at once, guides Procon-SP. Also avoid opening the oven several times.