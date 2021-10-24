Check out the drivers’ statements after qualifying for the US GP

Max Verstappen frustrated Mercedes’ favoritism and will start in pole position at the US GP. In the classification this Saturday (23), the leader of the Drivers’ World Championship took a time of 1min32s910 to defeat Lewis Hamilton and nail the first place on the grid for the ninth time in the 2021 season.

Six points behind Verstappen, Hamilton starts second, followed by Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completes the second row, while teammate Carlos Sainz follows close behind in fifth.

The US GP, 17th stage of the 2021 season of the Formula 1 World Championship, is scheduled to start at 4 pm (GMT-3) this Sunday. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Max Verstappen takes pole position in the US (Photo: Red Bull)

Check out the drivers’ statements after qualifying Saturday in Austin:

Max Verstappen, pole: Verstappen wins drizzle by pole and highlights 1st row with Hamilton: “It’s what fans want”

Lewis Hamilton, second: 2nd, Hamilton is startled by Red Bull’s improvement in the US: “Incredibly fast”

Sergio Pérez, third: Pérez admits weak last lap but sees “not so relevant” grid position in Austin

Charles Leclerc, bedroom: Leclerc admits Ferrari’s forceful surprise: “We expected to fall behind McLaren”

Charles Leclerc leaves his room (Photo: Ferrari)

Carlos Sainz, fifth: Sainz finds himself at home in the car in Austin

Daniel Ricciardo, sixth: McLaren duo admit defeat in Austin, but keep head in “response” to Ferrari

Lando Norris, seventh: McLaren duo admit defeat in Austin, but keep head in “response” to Ferrari

Pierre Gasly, eighth: “I think we can be satisfied with what we’ve done today, after all, we’re only behind the top four teams, it’s a good position. Friday was a little more difficult than expected, but we’ve improved a lot today and, with Valtteri’s punishment, we’ll be out of eighth. It was nice that we qualified as middleweight, it will give us an advantage tomorrow, although I think the battle of the tires will be very close, because this track punishes them a lot. We have many tactics available for tomorrow, let’s analyze everything carefully and choose the best option”.

Pierre Gasly returned to Q3 (Photo: AlphaTauri)

Valtteri Bottas, ninth: Bottas is amazed at Red Bull’s “step ahead” and has strategy in the US

Yuki Tsunoda, tenth: “I’m really happy with what we’ve done today, especially with the step taken in TL3. I think before that we would have suffered even in Q2, so it was a good day. My first time in Austin, so it’s progressing and building my pace, I still have something to take away from my partner, but it’s good to start in the top ten. The team moved a lot during the weekend and that helped a lot, I can only thank everyone”.

Esteban Ocon, 11th: “I think 11th was the best we could have today so I’m kind of satisfied with our effort. It’s been a tough weekend, we didn’t have a chance of Q3 in the rest of the stage and we almost entered. We tried to move to the middleweight Q3 and we didn’t even get very far, maybe we could move from softs, but that would mess up our plans for tomorrow. Fernando also helped with vacuum, it was teamwork, it worked well, but it didn’t work in Q3. Anything can happen tomorrow, strategy will be crucial, let’s stay positive”.

Antonio Giovinazzi, 12th: “It’s not a bad result, we’ll start close to the top-10 and being able to choose the tyres, it can be an advantage, the soft ones are not easy to control. I’m happy with what we did today: good lap in Q1, enough to pass even though my escape on the second attempt. Luck has smiled on us now! Our pace in the TLs was good, we’ll see tomorrow, the goal is to score. We need to start well”.

Throw Stroll, 13th: “It was sad to fall in Q1 because I think we had more pace. On my final lap, Giovinazzi ran in front of me, the yellow flags ended my classification. After all, with the punishments, I gain some positions. We’ll fight tomorrow.”

Nicholas Latifi, 14th: “On my final lap, I suffered a little with the car’s balance, I lost a lot of time there. It was not possible to recover in the rest of the tour. It was frustrating, I should have gone to Q2, I just didn’t do it right. The pace is not bad, we’ve improved, we’re more competitive than yesterday, that’s positive. I expect a tough race in the heat”.

Nicholas Latifi stayed in Q1 (Photo: Williams)

Kimi Raikkonen, 15th: “It wasn’t a good day, none of my laps were good. I escaped in the first one, the second was deleted and in the third I also escaped. It wasn’t ideal, from those days when nothing goes right. We will gain positions with punishments, but we need to be in better shape in the race”.

Mick Schumacher, 16th: “Lots of fun, no luck. A little unlucky there with the new set of tires, they were cold and without grip in the first sector, what we needed most there. It wasn’t our day, but we’ll try our best tomorrow.”

Nikita Mazepin, 17th: “I’ve been struggling with hitting the strong pace, I need to see what the car can do when I go faster. I’ve been exploring limits, that’s what you do when you’re last at the Constructors’ World Championship: try to go beyond what physics allows and look for a miracle.”

Sebastian Vettel, 18th: Vettel approves of Aston Martin and says Austin heat leaves everything open on Sunday

Fernando Alonso, 19th: Alonso bets on strategy and sees points “still possible” even with punishment in Austin

George Russell, 20th: “It was much better than Friday. We had been suffering on the downturns, but the wind direction put us back in the game. In Q2, he went to fight Vettel and Alonso, a fight for the punished. Too bad I had my first lap deleted on the stage right there, but it wouldn’t change much. Tomorrow will be a long race, but we have good tactics available.”