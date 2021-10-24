Check out the result of Mega-Sena 2422; prize is BRL 26.5 million

posted on 10/23/2021 7:57 PM / updated on 10/23/2021 8:43 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, last Saturday night (23/10), six lotteries: the 2422 Mega-Sena contests; 2355 of Lotofácil; 5689 of Quina; 1704 of Timemania; 2289 of the Double Seine; and 522 on the Day of Luck. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

With an estimated prize of R$ 26.5 million for those who hit the six dozens, Mega-Sena had the following dozens drawn: 07-30-02-46-10-20.

The amount of winners and the proration can be checked on the Caixa website.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$2.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 11-43-49-56-45.

The number of winners and the proration can be checked on the Caixa website.

Lucky day



With an estimated prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 22-09-16-13-07-06-01. The lucky month is July.

The number of winners and the proration can be checked on the Caixa website.

double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 35-12-34-23-04-19 in the first draw; and 09-45-17-50-27-20 in the second. The expected prize was R$3.7 million.

The number of winners and the prorating can be checked on the Caixa website.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected premium of R$4.9 million, presented the following result: 45-74-75-42-27-11-66. The team of the heart is Londrina, from Paraná.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 tens, presented the following result: 05-21-03-04-20-02-11-06-10-25-12-08 -09-18-19.

The number of winners and the apportionment can be checked on the Caixa website.

Watch the full broadcast:

