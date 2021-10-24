China adopts law to reduce schoolwork – International

BEIJING China enacted a law on Saturday 23 that limits enrollment and after-school courses, an initiative aimed at reducing the heavy pressure on students, according to official Chinese media.

To protect young people, the Chinese government has passed several paternalistic norms in recent months, in order to combat activities that it considers harmful to children’s development.

Previously, it had banned minors from video games for more than three hours a week to combat addiction and dramatically reduced the use of tutoring.

In recent weeks, the government has also taken more ideological measures against celebrity idolatry, especially in relation to television programs featuring artists considered “vulgar” and “effeminate”.

From now on, local authorities must “strengthen their supervision so that the burden on students in terms of enrollment and after-school courses is reduced,” the official Xinhua agency said, referring to the law passed Saturday by parliament.

“Parents (…) should reasonably distribute the time dedicated to studies, rest, fun and physical activity for minors, so as not to overload learning and avoid any dependence on the internet”, says the text. .

This law called “promotion of family education” will come into effect on January 1, 2022.

China’s school system is very selective. The Chinese prepare from childhood to pass, at age 18, the entrance exam, which determines whether the student has access to higher education and in which establishment.

In this context, many parents spend fortunes to enroll their children in the best schools or take private lessons, which affects their finances and their children’s health.

Faced with an aging population, a side effect of decades of highly restrictive birth control policies, China is now trying to reverse the trend and allow couples to have up to three children.

But the costs linked to education cause reluctance on the part of parents, so the authorities hope in this way to encourage them to procreate, seeking, above all, to reduce the school load in several aspects./AFP