China to test property tax to curb speculation

NEW YORK – China said it will implement a pilot project for real estate tax for five years in some regions of the country. The idea is to look for ways to limit real estate speculation and distribute wealth less unequally.

The country’s main legislative body approved the program on Saturday, 23, according to the official Xinhua news agency. The State Council is expected to disclose details in the coming months, such as the regions in which the initiative will take place and how the tax rate will be decided, according to sources familiar with the situation.

For some time the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, wanted to impose a property tax across the country to inhibit speculation, reduce prices and reduce the economic burden of families already affected by the high costs of education, health and other sectors.

Xi sees the tax, which would be levied annually on the value of a property, as a key part of his agenda, which seeks to distribute wealth more evenly among the country’s 1.4 billion people. However, his proposal faced strong resistance in the Communist Party, both elite and common members.

An initial proposal to test in 30 cities was reduced to about 10 cities, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. A new law to institute the nationwide tax is not expected to be finalized until about 2025, the last year of the current development plan, according to these people.