Chinese embargo overturns price in the field; meat remains expensive on the plate

The suspension of beef exports to China, which has lasted more than a month and a half, has shaken the livestock production chain. With the drop in demand for fat cattle by slaughterhouses, the price of arroba had a strong retraction in the field. However, meat prices remained practically firm both in wholesale and retail, without bringing relief to the consumer’s pocket.

In the interior of São Paulo, for example, the average price of arroba fell 13% between August, before the embargo, and mid-October, according to the director of consultancy Athenagro, Maurício Palma Nogueira. In the same period, the price of boneless meat in wholesale São Paulo retreated much less, almost 1%, notes the consultant.

In retail in the city of São Paulo, beef became 0.62% more expensive in the last four weeks until October 18, as shown by the Consumer Price Index from Fipe.

The mismatch in the movement of prices between field, wholesale and retail occurs because the links in the chain react differently. With exports to China halted, slaughterhouses cut slaughter and purchases of live cattle. “Furriers work today with an idleness of 50%”, says the analyst at Scot consultancy, Jessica Olivier. This slowdown in purchases brought down the price of cattle, according to the analyst, not only in São Paulo, but also in several squares in Brazil.

As not all parts of the ox are exported, recalls Nogueira, with the reduction in slaughter in general, the immediate effect is a smaller supply of meat that is usually left in the domestic market, such as rear cuts (first-rate meat), since the front (second-rate meat) is normally intended for export. This lower availability ends up supporting consumer prices.

In addition to the reduction in the scale of slaughter, Jessica adds another factor that has contributed to maintaining the prices of meat at wholesale and retail, thus not reflecting what is happening in the field. “As the arroba was for a long time with a high price, the frigorific margin decreased”, he explains. Now, with this relief in the price of cattle, meatpackers are using this opportunity to recover what they lost.

Exports

From the point of view of exports, the lack of indications from the Asian country about how long the embargo on the Brazilian product is going to also cause damage. Sales were suspended after the registration of two atypical cases of mad cow disease, in Minas and Mato Grosso.

With the impasse, Brazil has already stopped selling to China around 100,000 tonnes of beef this month. That volume would yield a little more than about $600 million in foreign exchange, in Jessica’s accounts. To reach this number, she considered the average of shipments over the last three months.

In the assessment of the president of the Brazilian Foreign Trade Association (AEB), José Augusto de Castro, the loss, for the time being, is small. “If nothing happens by the end of the year, the country will stop exporting US$ 1.5 billion in three months”, he calculates.

The most pessimistic picture, according to him, would be the embargo not being resolved in the next 12 months. In this case, the loss of foreign sales would reach US$ 6 billion. “Then yes, it would be very impactful”, he says. Of course, in this case, the solution would be to seek new markets, he ponders. But China is still the big market and accounts for about half of Brazilian beef exports.

What intrigues Castro at the moment is China’s lack of interest in resolving the issue. “In the past, a similar episode was equated in 13 days,” he recalls. For the time that has elapsed since the suspension began, on September 4, he suspects that there may be some political component of China’s reprisal against Brazil. “It’s already going beyond technical limits.”

When contacted, the Brazilian Meat Exporting Industry Association declined to comment on the issue.