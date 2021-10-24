Citroën announces bid action for October 23

Citroën do Brasil announces another large and intense sales operation with several offers in the national market and in all its stores in the country. Excited about the growth in sales, even though it only has the C4 Cactus as a passenger vehicle for the moment, the French brand Stellantis will have many unmissable conditions.

Starting with the SUV C4 Cactus in the Live Auto version with a very significant price reduction: from R$ 103,590 to R$ 94,990, that is, R$ 8,600 discount for those who purchase the vehicle only on October 23rd.

This is the entry-level version of the model with automatic transmission and is already very complete, featuring a 7” multimedia center with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity, ramp-start assistant (Hill Assist), autopilot, 100% cluster digital, LED daytime running lights, reversing camera, One Touch electric windows with anti-crush function, longitudinal bars integrated into the ceiling, Eco and Sport function and many more.

Customers will be able to have cars for prompt delivery and first installment only for 2022 with several payment options. The Jumpy and Jumper utilities will also be available and for more details just check the assembler’s website.

Photos: C4 Cactus Live

