Classic between Olympique and PSG marks Di María’s reunion with the disaffected Sampaoli; remember how relationship went from heaven to hell

The classic Olympique de Marseille x PSG will put two opponents on opposite sides: Jorge Sampaoli and Di María

This Sunday (24), the classic between the Marseille Olympics it’s the PSG will mark the reunion of two foes: Angel Di María and Jorge Sampaoli. The game, valid by French Championship, at 3:45 pm (Brasilia), with free broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

The two worked together on the argentine team and had a good relationship until the beginning of world Cup of 2018. However, after drawing with Iceland on his debut, Sampaoli left Di María all the time on the bench in the next match – Argentina’s 3-0 defeat by Croatia.

Right after the duel, the PSG midfielder vented on social media against the coach’s decision. The attitude and the result caused a gigantic crisis in the selection.

In the following days, Mascherano would have interfered in the line-up of players for the duel against Nigeria, which Di María started again. Argentina won the match and qualified for the round of 16, but ended up being eliminated by France with a 4-3 defeat.

Di María and Jorge Sampaoli training Argentina at the 2018 World Cup getty

“He told me things that weren’t like that afterwards, told me it was Leo (Messi), me and the rest, every time he came to Paris, he treated me like I was one of the best. But after just one game, he left me on the bench at the World Cup, takes me out like nothing, without explanations,” Di María told Argentine channel TyC Sports.



1 Related

“In the match against Croatia, which we were losing, I didn’t even come out to warm up. In the 3rd game, against Nigeria, I play again because it was obvious that they were going to put in the best, because the catastrophe was coming. They always end up staying the same. Thanks to God came out well”, completed the attacking midfielder.

Di María also revealed that Sampaoli was not on good terms with his assistant, Sebastián Beccacece.

“He is a very strange guy. He started with everyone very well and ended with everyone very badly. A lot of bad things happened between him and Beccacece, there was no one to guide you better,” he said.