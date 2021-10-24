Committee approves additional import of energy produced in Argentina

Despite the improvement in the rainfall regime, the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) approved on an extraordinary basis the additional import of energy from the Argentina. The decision was taken at a meeting held on Friday and made public this Saturday (23) by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

“Considering the uncertainty in hydrology, the CMSE found it more appropriate, at the moment, to accept weekly energy import offers,” said the agency.

According to a statement from the CMSE, although inflows have improved this month for the Southeast/Midwest and South subsystems, the country’s hydrological scenario remains critical and requires actions to ensure security of supply.

During the meeting, it was also decided to increase the reimbursement of the Fuel Consumption Account (CCC) due to the application of the Regulatory Loss Cut Factor in the Total Cost of Generation of Roraima Energy, after the interruption of supply from Venezuela.

With the cancellation of the import contract of energy Venezuela, there was a large increase in the total cost of generation due to the increase in the production of energy to diesel oil.

The CMSE is responsible for monitoring the development of energy generation, transmission and distribution activities.

It is composed of the MME, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the Energy Research Company (EPE) and the Commercialization Chamber of Electric Energy (CCEE).