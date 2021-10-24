‘Common prosperity’: the ‘egalitarian’ doctrine that advances in China and impacts the world

Advocating for a less unequal society with smaller disparities between rich and poor is not a new idea in China, but it has gained traction in the rhetoric of Chinese authorities – in a search for a “common prosperity” that, while focusing on the local population, it has the potential to have huge repercussions in the rest of the world.

China says its policies to reduce inequality are exactly what the country needs right now, and “common prosperity” has become one of the main banners championed by President Xi Jinping in recent months.

His critics, however, warn of another aspect. According to them, the measures lead to even greater control by the state over how the private sector and society will be governed.