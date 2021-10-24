Companies owe R$896.2 billion to the state’s public coffers; meet the ‘debt barons’

The survey commissioned by Fenafisco (National Federation of State and District Tax Authorities) points out that the active debt of companies with federated entities totals R$ 896.2 billion. Over the course of a year, the Federation investigated the composition of state debts and drew up a list of the 100 largest debtors. The data are present in the Debt Atlas of the Brazilian States, launched at the International Tax Forum.

The study, coordinated by the doctor of economics, Juliano Goularti, with the participation of economist Talita de Messias, identified that the outstanding debt under the administration of the state attorney general’s offices or the finance secretariats increased by 31.40% between 2015 and 2019.

For the researcher, the greatest difficulty in producing the study was the availability of data. In all, ten states denied the information. “We managed to gather subsidies from the 1,000 largest debtors in just 17 states, because even with the obligation to provide transparency to the data, the information was not disclosed. The active tax debt does not involve fiscal secrecy, this disclosure is mandatory.”

In 14 states, outstanding debt exceeds the annual tax collection. The accumulated stocks of the Federal District and Rio de Janeiro are equivalent to more than 200% of the collection, while Mato Grosso almost exceeds 300%. Four other states have active debt equivalent to more than 80% of the annual tax collection.

The amounts owed by companies to the states total 13.18% of the national GDP. While outstanding debt stocks increase, their payment is timid. In 2016, BRL 4 billion were recovered, the following year, in 2017, the amount paid reached BRL 5.1 billion. The national average of state overdue debt recovery is around 0.6%.

“The study is revealing and alarming. A serious policy is needed to recover the amounts owed and investment in the structure of careers linked to the tax authorities. It is unacceptable that companies owe nearly R$ 1 trillion to public coffers, while the country faces difficulties in financing a basic income of R$ 400 for hungry families,” stated Charles Alcantara, president of Fenafisco, during the International Tax Forum. If the amount of the debt were recovered, it would be possible to pay 11 years of Bolsa Família to the most vulnerable with a value of R$400.

The Atlas also features the 100 largest debtors from each state. The ten largest debtors are: Manguinhos Oil Refinery (BRL 7.7 billion), Ambev (BRL 6.3 billion), Telefônica – Vivo (BRL 4.9 billion), Sagra Produtos Farmacêuticos (BRL 4, 1 billion) and Drogavida Comercial de Drogas (R$3.9 billion), Tim Celular (R$3.5 billion), Cerpasa Cervejaria Paraense (R$3.3 billion), Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (R$3.1 billion), Athos Farma Sudeste (R$2.9 billion) and Vale (R$2.8 billion). The study also points out that the biggest debtors also receive tax exemptions in their areas of operation.

Debt Barons

To boost society’s knowledge about active debt and the largest state debtors, Fenafisco launched the website which gathers information contained in the Atlas. Disclosure allows the topic to be followed by everyone, giving more transparency to the issue. Data will be updated according to advances in access to information provided by federated entities.

Study

The Debt Atlas of the Brazilian States is an initiative of Fenafisco, coordinated by Juliano Goularti, PhD in economics, since the end of 2020. Data from 2015 to 2019 were considered to prepare the study. Despite the legal obligation to disclose information, only 17 federative units reported the data.

“The importance of this study is to make society aware of and boost the demand for changes. Within a regressive tax system, high active debt contributes to income concentration. It is a tax privilege for few and large companies, which escape taxation and they manage to expand their power”, reinforces Goularti.

International Tax Forum

This was the second edition of FIT and had the theme ‘Taxation, inequality and development in Latin America’. The International Tax Forum is promoted by Fenafisco and Anfip, with support from Oxfam Brasil, ISP (International Public Services) and the Union of Revenue Tax Agents of the State of São Paulo (Sinafresp).

