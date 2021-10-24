Companies owe R$896.2 billion to the state’s public coffers; meet the ‘debt barons’

The survey commissioned by Fenafisco (National Federation of State and District Tax Authorities) points out that the active debt of companies with federated entities totals R$ 896.2 billion. Over the course of a year, the Federation investigated the composition of state debts and drew up a list of the 100 largest debtors. The data are present in the Debt Atlas of the Brazilian States, launched at the International Tax Forum.

The study, coordinated by the doctor of economics, Juliano Goularti, with the participation of economist Talita de Messias, identified that the outstanding debt under the administration of the state attorney general’s offices or the finance secretariats increased by 31.40% between 2015 and 2019.