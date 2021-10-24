Complaints against Facebook unite 17 newspapers, TVs and news agencies – 10/23/2021

Facebook returned to the news this Saturday (23) with the publication almost simultaneously by different vehicles of a series of complaints about the way the company dealt (or failed to deal) with messages spreading false information and conspiracy theories about the American election , in 2020.

According to the Associated Press, the “Facebook Papers” represents an unprecedented collaboration between 17 American news organizations, including the agency itself. “Journalists from various newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager who turned whistleblower.”

As The Information website noted, “It’s not often that big news organizations coordinate to sift through a large hoard of leaked company documents and agree not to publish stories about them until a certain date. But in the world of news related to Facebook, these are extraordinary times.”

Frances Haugen was the secret source who leaked a series of documents to “The Wall Street Journal” in September, accusing Facebook of “weakening democracy” by putting profits above the safety and well-being of users. In early October, she decided to show her face in an interview given to CBS’s “60 Minutes” program. He then gave a statement to the US Senate Commerce Subcommittee.

This Saturday, the new batch of documents gave rise to reports published in the newspapers “The New York Times” and “The Washington Post”, and on the channels CNN and NBCNews. Everything indicates that more journalistic material is coming in the next few days.

The stories show that different officials warned Facebook about the spread of “incendiary electoral disinformation” in the days following the election. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network would have done nothing to stop the circulation of false information that led to the invasion of the Capitol on January 6 of this year (the “New York Times” report, in Portuguese, can be read here) .

In 2019, a then-company researcher began receiving suggestions about QAanon, a group that divulges conspiracy theories, days after creating a fake profile in which she expressed an interest in subjects related to Donald Trump and Fox News.

The Washington Post brought testimony from a new anonymous source declaring support for the allegations made by Frances Haugen. The whistleblower accused a Facebook executive of creating a “white list” that protected some figures who promoted disinformation, such as Steve Bannon’s website Breitbart, from sanctions. Facebook denied the charge. “There was never a whitelist that exempted publishers, including Breitbart, from Facebook’s rules against disinformation.”