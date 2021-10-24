Confirmed in 2022, Cauldron with Mion needs to stop being “square”

The good audience and the positive repercussion of Marcos Mion in front of Caldeirão accredited the presenter to remain as the title holder of the program in 2022. Initially, Globo’s plan was to make him stay only until December, but he surrendered to the good results. With that, the question: will the attraction remain the same?

For almost two months on the air, it is a fact that Mion gave a happier face to Cauldron. He abolished crying, bet on a lighter tone and up, rescuing even its original essence. Looking at old calls, it’s appalling how the program has transformed, filled with welfare and tears.

On the other hand, the lack of competition can be an impediment for nothing to change. While Mion has fun in a format that Silvio Santos already presented in the 80s (Jogo das Famílias) and later in 2005 (Family Feud), SBT broadcasts the Raul Gil Program and series from the last century. Record “attacks” with films and an edition of Cidade Alerta. Globo does not face any competition.

To top it off, Sobe o Som is nothing more than a Ding Dong without the bell and the Isto a Globo Mostra, obviously, a format that has consecrated it in previous channels. There are three paintings and nothing else, every Saturday we already know what to expect. The Cauldron was the exact opposite of that in the early days: surprising, open, and unpredictable. Nobody knew what would be presented next week.

Caldeirão follows the trend of auditorium shows

Unfortunately, a sad trend not only in Caldeirão but also in live audience shows in general. Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021) was already on this path, succumbing to the formats and with a discouraging predictability. Domingo Legal, which has already made history on SBT, suffers from the same condition and transformed a Passa ou Repass, originally a 40-minute game show, into two and a half hours, with another Havan painting to complete the four hours a week.

With satisfactory results, it is even difficult to claim changes. Why change what delivers? On the one hand, it even makes sense. But where is the thrill of reliving the essence of what these shows once were? Mion arrived full of gas at Globo and wanted to make it happen. He will be audience leader anyway, unless the others do something different.

Without forcing too much, SBT itself, on Saturday afternoons, in 2019, pinched the leadership with the Maisa Program in the first screenings. It didn’t take long, given the square shape, it fell through the tables and saw the audience crumble. There is room to grow and offer something better to the public who almost die of boredom in front of the TV if they don’t have the possibility to do something else.

Thiago Forato is a journalist, has been writing the Enfoque NT column since 2011, as well as articles and special reports on NaTelinha. Forato is also the author of the blog https://parlandodepalmeiras.com.br. Talk to him by e-mail [email protected] or on Twitter, @tforatto