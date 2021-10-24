Consumers may feel the effect of lack of fertilizers in 2022, says economist

The fertilizer crisis in the global market could be felt by Brazilian consumers in 2022 if there is no way out of the restrictions imposed on Belarus and a decrease in the price of natural gas.

This assessment was made by economist José Roberto Mendonça de Barros, a partner at MB Associados, in an interview with CNN this Sunday (24). According to him, the summer harvest should not be impacted by the high prices of the products, since most of it is already in the field.

“The biggest problem is the off-season and, eventually, next year’s crop due to the cost of fertilizers. It is possible to include agricultural defensives there, with an increase in prices in the chemical industry that produces the components”, explains José Roberto.

In addition to the increase in the price of natural gas, which impacts the export of fertilizers from China, the crisis also has reasons located in the country’s geopolitical implications with the so-called “last dictator in Europe” – the president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Belarus is responsible for 1/4 of the world’s potassium chloride production. In power since 1994, Lukashenko has pursued opponents and cracked down on demonstrations, which has led to his country being the target of sanctions by the European Union and the United States. The lack of availability caused the price to skyrocket.

“There is a physical shortage of material on the market because of trade restrictions with Belarus, and potash is indispensable. It is produced in a few places, such as Canada, Russia, Belarus and a little in China – which is holding back fertilizer exports to protect its domestic market,” added the economist.

Understand the reasons for the lack of fertilizers

José Roberto Mendonça de Barros also pointed out that there is “scarcity and increase in nitrogen prices, which are fundamental for all cultures”.

The prospects are not very encouraging for the near future, said the economist. “The price of natural gas has no prospect of falling. Oil remains under pressure. On the issue of potash supply, it may normalize something, but the effect of the exchange rate devaluation comes in – the dollar is increasingly higher,” he explained.

“The pressure on production costs for agriculture will continue, even in a scenario in which the European Union eases the pressure on Belarus,” he said.

How Lack of Fertilizer Affects Food

Even with solutions for the fertilizer crisis, the prospects of a shrinking economy next year and the rise in interest rates, which should undergo a new readjustment with the Copom meeting this week, should still impact the economy of Brazilian families.

“From the families’ point of view, even if something reduces the price of food, the rest of the cost of living – transportation costs, energy – will continue to affect people’s lives in a bad way,” said José Roberto.