Corinthians arrives in Porto Alegre with Grêmio fans in Luan

Corinthians’ arrival in Porto Alegre this Saturday was quiet, with a little excitement just for the presence of midfielder Luan. Owner of a remarkable history with the Grêmio shirt, he was the most sought after by those present at the entrance of the hotel where the delegation will stay until the time of the match against Internacional, this Sunday, in Beira-Rio.

Champion of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores da América by Grêmio, being elected the best player on the continent in 2017, Luan was approached by a group of four Grêmio fans for photos and autographs. One of them wore the number 7, number used by him both in the South and Corinthians, and had the name of Luana.

The moment, captured by Meu Timão, showed a lot the affection of the Gauchos with the midfielder, who is still looking for his best football for Corinthians. He was contracted at the end of 2019 and has a contract until December 2023.

In addition to shirt 7, another ex-Gremista called for photos was midfielder Giuliano, one of the first to get off the Corinthians bus, but not even close to the fervor caused by the appearance of shirt 7 at the hotel entrance.

The delegation was led by the football director, Roberto de Andrade, and the football manager, Alessandro, who arrived at the hotel with the cast and coaching staff. President Duilio Monteiro Alves did not travel this Saturday.

