Corinthians defines squad to face Internacional with changes; see team

Corinthians is scheduled to face Internacional this Sunday. Just before the match starts, Sylvinho announced his starting lineup for the game that takes place in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, at 4 pm, for the Campeonato Brasileiro – follow in real time here.

Without being able to count on João Victor, who is suspended for the third yellow card, and Willian, with a thigh injury, Sylvinho had to make changes to his starting team. The coach, on the other hand, was reinforced by Fagner and also decided to make changes in the team’s midfield.

Therefore, Corinthians goes to the field with: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Vitinho and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes.

On the other hand, Internacional has also been selected. Diego Aguirre decided to start the game with Marcelo Lomba, Mercado, Kaique Rocha, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

With 40 points won, Corinthians arrives for the match in seventh place in the Brazilian Championship. Internacional has the same number of points, but is in sixth due to the goal difference. Thus, a victory makes Timão gain a position in the table.

